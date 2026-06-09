EATONTOWN, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Power Systems, a leading provider of high-quality power distribution solutions, today announced it will serve as a primary sponsor for driver Leland Honeyman Jr. and DGM Racing for select races in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS). The partnership prominently features Voltz by Raptor Power Systems, the company's flagship product line of advanced data center power equipment.

Raptor Power Systems Announces NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Sponsorship of Leland Honeyman Jr. Post this Voltz by Raptor Power Leland Honeyman Jr. Sponsorship

Leveraging over 120,000 square feet of manufacturing space across its facilities, Raptor Power Systems is uniquely positioned to meet the rapid expansion demands of modern data centers. The company's robust domestic manufacturing capabilities allow it to deliver its entire line of customized, mission-critical Voltz solutions to customers in weeks rather than months, setting a new standard for industry lead times.

"In NASCAR, every millisecond counts, and success relies on flawless execution under pressure," said Evan El Koury, CEO of Raptor Power Systems. "Those exact same principles apply to the critical infrastructure powering today's AI and cloud environments. Partnering with Leland and DGM Racing is a natural extension of our commitment to speed, precision, and operational excellence."

"What excites me about partnering with Raptor Power Systems is how closely their business mirrors what we strive for in NASCAR," said Leland Honeyman Jr. "Success on the racetrack comes down to reliability, precision, and performance under pressure. Every component on our race car has to perform flawlessly when it matters most, and the same is true for the power distribution equipment Raptor provides to mission-critical facilities. Whether it's keeping a data center online or keeping a race car competitive for 200 miles, there's no room for failure. I'm proud to represent a company that understands the importance of speed, execution, and delivering results when performance matters most."

Through its partnership with DGM Racing, Raptor Power Systems is also proud to share the track footprint alongside Honeyman's long-term partner, DPR Construction, as they serve as an associate sponsor for the race.

The Voltz Chevrolet Camaro will make its primary sponsorship debut on the track at the upcoming NOAPS race at Pocono Raceway this Saturday, June 13, highlighting the high-performance infrastructure keeping the digital world online.

For more information about Raptor Power Systems and its industry-leading power distribution solutions, visit www.voltzpwr.com.

About Raptor Power Systems

Raptor Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of high-quality power distribution solutions, including Remote Power Panels (RPPs), Power Distribution Units (PDUs), transformers, Power Whips, and custom-engineered power solutions. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a commitment to innovation, Raptor Power Systems serves industries such as data centers, military, aerospace, and large-scale industrial applications. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and UL 508A compliant, ensuring the highest quality standards in the industry. For additional information, news, and the latest updates, connect with Raptor Power Systems at www.voltzpwr.com, LinkedIn (Raptor Power Systems), Facebook (@raptorpwr), X (@RaptorPower), and Instagram (@raptorpwr).

About DGM Racing

Driven by pure passion and love for everything racing, DGM Racing is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Lake Wales, FL. Since 1990, Mario Gosselin and his wife, Michelle, have worked tirelessly to elevate DGM Racing and grow the organization each year. What started as a local hobby on the weekends in Hialeah, Florida, has grown into a powerhouse organization fielding two full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series cars. Going into the 2026 season, the team has 43 Top-10s and more than 257 Top-20 race finishes. For additional information, news and the latest updates, connect with DGM Racing at www.dgmracing.com, Facebook (DGM Racing), X (@DGMRacingFL), Instagram (@DGMRacingFL), or TikTok (@DGMRacingFL).

SOURCE Raptor Power Systems