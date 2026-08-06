RARE BEAUTY BRANDS AND JCPENNEY REOPEN APPLICATIONS FOR 2026 LIFT BEAUTY ACCELERATOR TO SUPPORT UNDERREPRESENTED FOUNDERS

News provided byRare Beauty Brands
Aug 06, 2026, 08:24 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Beauty Brands, parent company of Patchology and Kate Somerville Skincare, has reopened applications for its LIFT Beauty Accelerator, a reimagined version of its long-standing brand support program launched in 2021.
In partnership with JCPenney, the initiative provides funding, mentorship, and retail access to underrepresented beauty founders. Now entering its third year under the LIFT name, the program continues to evolve as a platform for early-stage brands to gain traction, scale thoughtfully and build lasting community.
In 2026, three founders will be selected to receive non-dilutive capital, executive mentorship, in-kind services, and the opportunity to pitch for distribution with JCPenney.
"The LIFT Beauty Accelerator program enables JCPenney to discover and champion the next generation of beauty brand founders," said Lisa Green, Vice President, Division Merchandise Manager for Beauty and Salon at JCPenney. "We look forward to learning more about these brands and empowering their founders with the resources, connections, and guidance they need to succeed to help shape the future of the industry."
WHAT WINNERS RECEIVE
- Non-Dilutive Funding — $10,000 in grant funding
- Retail Pitch Opportunity — Present to JCPenney for potential in-store or online distribution
- Executive Mentorship — Personalized, real-time guidance from Rare Beauty Brands and partners
$20,000+ worth of In-Kind Services, including:
- Claims Testing, provided by The Benchmark Company
- Validated Claim Support, including consulting and free product screening
- Quality Packaging, provided by Consolidated Design West
WHO CAN APPLY & HOW YOU'LL BE EVALUATED
Eligibility Requirements:
- 18+ founder from an underrepresented background in the beauty industry
- Company is U.S incorporated
- Early-stage product-based brand (e.g., skincare, cosmetics, haircare) with limited distribution, no institutional funding, and less than $1M in revenue
- Must be at least at prototype stage
- Previous applicants (excluding past winners) are welcome to reapply
- Service-based businesses are not eligible
SELECTION CRITERIA
- Compelling founder story and demonstrated commitment to the brand's mission
- Product innovation and early traction or customer engagement
- Scalable business model and go-to-market strategy
SPONSORS
- Co-Presenting Partner: Rare Beauty Brands, JCPenney
- Program Partner: The Benchmarking Company
- Community Partner: Coast to Coast Fulfillment, Validated Claim Support, Consolidated Design West, Creative Launch Beauty
- Supporting Partner: Excel
Applications are open now at rarebeautybrands.com/lift-beauty-accelerator and will close on August 21st.
About Rare Beauty Brands
Rare Beauty Brands' mission is to develop and scale unique brands with a truly positive impact, that inspire and empower. In a word, rare. Rare Beauty Brands (RBB) is the parent company of skincare-meets-selfcare brand Patchology and Kate Somerville Skincare. RBB's LIFT Beauty Accelerator program provides more visibility, supplier diversity opportunities, corporate mentorship, and funding for founders. For more information, visit rarebeautybrands.com.
About JCPenney
JCPenney, part of Catalyst Brands, is the shopping destination for America's diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company's product assortment meets customers' everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney oﬀers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop, from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney's Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
SOURCE Rare Beauty Brands
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