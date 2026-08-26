RAS AP Consulting Spotlights Managed AP Governance™ at Esker All Access

RAS AP Consulting will attend Esker All Access as a Silver Sponsor and Authorized Esker Reseller Partner, supported by Onix as its long-term Exclusive Technical Enablement Partner.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAS AP Consulting, a governance-first consulting firm specializing in Managed AP Governance™, AP transformation, vendor master modernization, migration readiness, and compliance alignment, will attend Esker All Access 2026 as a Silver Sponsor and Authorized Esker Reseller Partner. The event takes place September 8–10 in Chicago. RAS AP Consulting also announced Onix as its long-term Exclusive Technical Enablement Partner.

Esker All Access brings together customers, partners, sponsors, and Esker experts for sessions on AI, automation, and the Office of the CFO. RAS AP Consulting will meet with attendees at Booth #10 to discuss Managed AP Governance™, AP controls, vendor master quality, migration preparation, and compliance alignment.

"AP automation succeeds when the foundation is ready," said Rosemarie Smith, Founder of RAS AP Consulting. "Through Managed AP Governance™, we help organizations get that foundation right — from vendor master cleanup and compliance alignment to invoice remediation, AP controls, and S/4HANA readiness. We are excited to discuss how governance can help companies get more value from automation."

Onix serves as RAS AP Consulting's long-term Exclusive Technical Enablement Partner, connecting governance strategy with technical enablement for scalable automation, cloud readiness, data alignment, and enterprise transformation. Together, RAS AP Consulting and Onix help organizations strengthen the business, data, and technical foundations for Esker-enabled AP modernization.

RAS AP Consulting partners with Esker to help organizations "Get It Right the First Time" through vendor master cleanup, AP governance frameworks, invoice remediation, AP controls alignment, S/4HANA migration readiness, AP process optimization, and compliance readiness across 1099 FIRE to IRIS reporting, OFAC screening, and Nacha ACH fraud compliance.

Companies attending Esker All Access 2026 are invited to visit RAS AP Consulting at Booth #10 from September 8–10 to discuss Managed AP Governance™, vendor master modernization, automation risk reduction, compliance alignment, and how the long-term RAS AP Consulting and Onix collaboration can support AP transformation.

About RAS AP Consulting

RAS AP Consulting is a governance-first consulting firm specializing in Managed AP Governance™, AP transformation, vendor master modernization, enterprise migration readiness, and compliance alignment. The firm helps organizations strengthen AP processes, improve compliance, prepare for automation, and reduce transformation risk through practical governance frameworks, remediation strategies, and a trusted partner ecosystem.

Meet us in person at Esker All Access — Booth #10 to learn more about Managed AP Governance™.

For more information about RAS AP Consulting, visit: https://rasapconsulting.com

Contact:

Rosemarie Smith

***@rasapconsulting.com

Photos:

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SOURCE RAS AP Consulting LLC