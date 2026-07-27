Rashad Robinson Releases From Presence to Power, a Strategic Blueprint for Winning Structural Change

New book offers a clear roadmap for building and wielding power in today's landscape

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow marks the publication of From Presence to Power: How to Take On the Fights That Matter—and Win, the new book from nationally recognized social justice leader Rashad Robinson. Published by One World, an imprint of Penguin Random House, the book arrives at a moment when leaders, organizers, and institutions across sectors are grappling with rising backlash, stalled progress, and urgent questions about how real change is won.

In an unprecedented moment of corporate, tech and political consolidation, Robinson provides clarity and hope. Drawing on more than two decades of campaign leadership, he offers a strategic framework for understanding how power has been consolidated, concentrated and controlled by American sectors – from tech platforms and media companies to government and major corporations — and how to build and use it to achieve lasting outcomes with integrity. The book examines how the digital ecosystem has been written in ways that weaken democratic participation, how platform governance is a cover for the biggest battle for civic power in a generation, and what it would take for tech companies to be held accountable to the public. Early praise calls the book "a master class in real activism", from Heather McGhee (New York Times bestselling author of The Sum Of Us), and "a must-read for anyone who wants to achieve lasting structural change, not just momentary victories and fleeting results," from Anthony D. Romero (executive director of the ACLU).

Rashad's work has shaped some of the most consequential wins of the last generation: redefining the role of local prosecutors, reducing mass incarceration, securing net neutrality, advancing LGBTQ rights, and co-leading the largest corporate advertising boycott in history. His insights regularly appear across CNN, MSNBC, NPR, The New York Times, USA Today, Essence, and The Guardian.

"This book is about moving beyond moments and toward real power — power that can withstand backlash, shift institutions, and deliver lasting change," said Robinson. "We don't win by showing up; we win by building the leverage required to rewrite the rules."

From Presence to Power distills these lessons into a practical, accessible guide for leaders in philanthropy, government, media, business, and community organizations who are navigating a rapidly shifting landscape and seeking strategies that move beyond visibility and toward real, measurable change.

Coinciding with the release, Robinson will embark on a national book tour, bringing together some of the country's most respected voices across entertainment, politics, journalism, activism, and culture. The tour will feature conversations with Jane Fonda, Joy-Ann Reid, Greg Dalton, Lena Waithe, Angela Rye, dream hampton, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, Kendrick Sampson, and Charles Blow and more to be announced.

The book is available starting tomorrow at www.frompresencetopower.com and wherever books are sold.

ABOUT RASHAD ROBINSON

Rashad Robinson is one of America's leading voices for social justice. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has helped lead groundbreaking campaigns that transformed corporate behavior, influenced public policy, expanded representation in media, advanced LGBTQ+ rights, and redefined approaches to criminal justice reform. As the longtime president of Color Of Change, Robinson built one of the nation's most influential racial justice organizations, leading campaigns that challenged Hollywood, Big Tech, Fortune 500 companies, and political institutions to create measurable structural change. He previously served as Senior Director of Media Programs at GLAAD and, today, continues to advise organizations and leaders on building durable power for social impact. More information can be found at www.rashadrobinson.com.

ABOUT ONE WORLD

The mission of ONE WORLD is to provide a home for authors—novelists, essayists, memoirists, poets, journalists, thinkers, activists, and creative artists unconstrained by genre—who challenge the status quo, subvert dominant narratives, and give us new language to understand our past, present, and future.

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SOURCE Rashad Robinson Advisors