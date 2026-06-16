Ravelin Defense Launches Unified Brand Identity, Marking the Completion of ArmorWorks and Fox Valley Metal Tech Integration

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorWorks Enterprises and its wholly-owned subsidiary Fox Valley Metal Tech ("FVMT") announced today the completion of their brand integration under a unified identity: Ravelin Defense. The launch marks the culmination of the strategic integration effort following the 2024 acquisition of Fox Valley Metal Tech and its combination with ArmorWorks Enterprises, bringing together more than six decades of combined defense manufacturing expertise under one name, one brand, and one go-to-market platform. Ravelin Defense is a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital.

About the Name

The name Ravelin Defense draws from a defense architectural reference. A ravelin is a forward-positioned, triangular fortification — a structure engineered to provide layered protection and absorb a threat before it reaches the core. The name reflects both the nature of what the company builds and how it thinks about its role in the defense industrial base.

A Platform Built on Two Proven Legacies

ArmorWorks Enterprises spent more than 30 years building its reputation as a trusted provider of survivability solutions — delivering armor systems, blast attenuating seating, crew protection, nuclear protection, and mission-critical products to the U.S. military and global defense partners. Fox Valley Metal Tech built a complementary organization as a precision metal fabricator with advanced manufacturing capabilities serving defense and industrial customers with large, complex, tight-tolerance precision enclosures. Acquired by ArmorWorks in 2024 and operating as a wholly owned subsidiary since, FVMT's integration added manufacturing depth and precision fabrication capacity and a significant maritime customer base that materially broadened what the combined platforms support.

Since the acquisition, the two businesses have operated as one company under a unified leadership team and common strategy. All customer relationships, contracts, certifications, and points of contact remain unchanged.

Strategic Rationale

The Ravelin Defense brand reflects the completion of a deliberate platform-building strategy. The integrated company offers a unified capability spanning survivability structures, armor, precision enclosures, blast attenuating seating, nuclear security systems, signature management, and situational awareness solutions — delivered through two established locations and one cohesive leadership team. That combination positions Ravelin Defense to pursue larger, multi-domain defense programs at a scale the businesses could not have accessed independently.

Kevin Dahlin, Chief Executive Officer of Ravelin Defense says, "ArmorWorks and Fox Valley Metal Tech each built substantial credibility over the past three decades — proven capability, hard-won customer trust, and a standard of quality that defines who we are. We have been one company since 2024, and Ravelin Defense is the name that reflects that reality in the market. Operating under a unified identity gives our customers a clearer picture of the full scope of what we can deliver across Land, Sea, and Air — and opens doors to program opportunities that match the scale of what we have built.

The name has changed, but the mission remains constant: to protect and enable warfighters and global partners by delivering mission-critical and survivability solutions through innovative products and advanced manufacturing."

About Ravelin Defense

Ravelin Defense is an integrated survivability and precision manufacturing platform serving the U.S. defense market and global partners across Land, Sea, Air, and Infrastructure domains. The company delivers mission-critical and survivability solutions — including armor systems, blast attenuating seating, precision enclosures, nuclear security, signature management, survivability structures, and situational awareness capabilities — through innovative products and advanced manufacturing.

Ravelin Defense is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, with manufacturing operations in Green Bay, WI.

ArmorWorks Enterprises and Fox Valley Metal Tech are operating units of Ravelin Defense. All existing contracts, certifications, registrations, and customer and supplier relationships remain in full effect under the new brand.

For more information, visit www.ravelindefense.com.

About Littlejohn Capital, LLC

Littlejohn Capital is the family office of Angus C. Littlejohn Jr., founder of Littlejohn & Co., where he currently serves as Chairman Emeritus. Founded in 2013, Littlejohn Capital seeks to make control investments in small to mid-sized private companies that are undergoing strategic, operational or generational transition. For more information, visit www.littlejohncapital.com.

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SOURCE Ravelin Defense