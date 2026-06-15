Raven Resonance Previews Raven Prism - the World's First Ambient Computer - at AWE 2026

Stylish Linux-powered wearable in glasses form is controlled by eyes and voice; combines premium everyday prescription eyewear, local AI capabilities, hot-swappable Raven Wing batteries and hardware-enforced privacy protections showcased publicly at AWE for the first time ahead of launch later this year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven Resonance today announced it will publicly preview Raven Prism™, the world's first Ambient Computer, at Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2026, taking place June 16–18 in Long Beach, California. The demonstration at Booth 1028 marks the first public showing of Raven Prism ahead of its planned commercial launch later this year.

Powered by RavenOS™, the company's Linux-based operating system, Raven Prism combines the appearance of beautiful premium prescription eyewear with a standalone computing platform designed for continuous, hands-free use. Designed for creative professionals, makers, developers and enterprise users, Raven Prism brings real-time information into view through a full-color LCoS waveguide display that provides a virtual viewing experience comparable to a 16-inch display at arm's length while allowing users to remain engaged with their surroundings.

Ambient computing refers to computing that is present when needed and unobtrusive when it is not. Raven Prism places a standalone 64-bit computer within a user's field of view, controlled by eye gaze and voice and designed to deliver contextual information and powerful tools without pulling attention away from the physical world. Raven Prism is designed to live with you — always there, aware of the context around you, and able to assist on the go without getting in the way.

Unlike conventional smart glasses that primarily function as connected smartphone accessories, Raven Prism is a standalone Linux computer in the form factor of premium everyday prescription eyewear: it operates as a standalone computer and does not require a smartphone for operation. Powered by a quad-core 64-bit ARM processor and available in multiple RAM configurations, the device supports native Linux ARM64 applications, SSH access, and developer customization. Raven Prism ships with more than 25 applications and provides low-level access to the operating system, creating a flexible platform for developers, creators and enterprises alike.

Raven Prism features privacy-preserving eye control implemented in hardware, enabling users to navigate applications and information using natural gaze-based interaction. Voice interaction, wireless peripherals (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) as well as contextual, ambient applications complement the gaze-first interface.

A key innovation is Raven Wings™, Raven's modular hot-swappable battery architecture designed for continuous ambient computing. Unlike conventional mobile devices that require shutdowns, reboots or interruptions when power is depleted, Raven Prism preserves system state during battery exchanges, allowing users to swap batteries and continue working without restarting the device, relaunching applications or losing their place. In other words, users can remove a depleted Raven Wing, attach a fresh one and continue working exactly where they left off. The architecture is designed to support uninterrupted all-day operation while creating a modular hardware platform for future expansion.

Beyond power delivery, Raven Wings are designed as expansion modules capable of introducing additional hardware functionality over time.

"For decades, the personal computer has been confined to a desk, a pocket or a bag," said Thomas Suarez, co-founder and CEO of Raven Resonance. "We believe the next era is ambient computing — technology that remains available when you need it, while staying out of the way when you don't. Raven Prism gives users a powerful, open computing platform they can access hands-free throughout the day — from Claude Code to creative applications and more. Put simply, Raven Prism is not a pair of smart glasses: it is a powerful, privacy-first eye-controlled Linux computer that happens to take the form of eyewear."

Privacy is a foundational design principle of Raven Prism. Eye control data is processed locally on the device, no user data is transmitted off-device without explicit user consent and core AI capabilities are designed to run locally whenever possible. Unlike many connected wearables that rely heavily on cloud infrastructure, Raven Prism was designed to perform as much computation as possible locally, keeping user data under the user's control and reducing dependence on remote infrastructure. Raven Resonance believes privacy should be enforced through hardware and software architecture rather than policies.

To support that philosophy, Raven Prism incorporates multiple hardware-level privacy protections. The device includes a physical camera cover that blocks image capture unless intentionally removed by the wearer, providing a visible and verifiable indication when the camera is capable of operation. Raven's proprietary Beakon™ visibility system further enhances transparency through illuminated indicators integrated into the frame that make camera activity readily apparent to both the wearer and those nearby. And custom circuit logic ensures that data is protected across components in the hardware.

Raven Prism is designed and engineered by Raven Resonance in California and assembled in the United States. The company plans to officially launch Raven Prism later in 2026, with additional details regarding availability, pricing and developer programs to be announced closer to launch. Pricing will be announced officially at device launch later this year.

Raven Resonance (San Francisco) was founded by wearable computing pioneers and has created a new category of personal computing: the world's first wearable Ambient Computer. Its first product, Raven Prism, has the form factor of a stylish pair of glasses but is powered by an open Linux-based OS. Raven Prism sports 64-bit quad-core ARM compute, privacy-preserving eye control implemented in hardware and a full-color LCoS waveguide display.

Raven Prism enables people to see ambient, contextual information and control applications hands-free. Hot-swappable batteries provide all-day power through modular Raven Wings, which also act as expansion ports for future hardware functionality. The team believes strongly in privacy as a human right and built Raven Prism to protect user privacy at all levels of the software and hardware stack. Raven Prism is proudly designed and engineered by Raven Resonance in California and manufactured in the United States. Learn more at https://raven.computer.

All Raven trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are the property of Raven Resonance Inc. All other previously cited trademarks and registered trademarks are hereby acknowledged and recognized as the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Raven Resonance