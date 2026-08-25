RBC creates unified Global Transaction Banking business, combining strengths across leading businesses

New co-leadership unifies RBC's transaction banking capabilities across the bank to serve clients seamlessly across borders

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) today announced the formal establishment of Global Transaction Banking (GTB) as a unified global business, advancing RBC's role as a globally connected bank providing trusted expertise to help clients grow across borders. RBC's ambition is to build a leading global transaction banking franchise based on deep relationships, best-in-class capabilities, global scale and a leading digital experience.

GTB will be jointly led by Sean Amato-Gauci, Group Head, Commercial Banking and Co-Head, Global Transaction Banking, and Derek Neldner, CEO and Group Head, RBC Capital Markets and Co-Head, Global Transaction Banking. Together, they are accountable for establishing RBC as a global transaction banking leader across all client segments.

The combined business brings together RBC's transaction banking capabilities from across Commercial Banking, in Canada and the U.S., and Capital Markets under shared leadership and a single strategy — connecting relationship coverage, product expertise, technology and execution to deliver greater value for clients. Given this business will support transaction banking services across RBC, this new structure will not change the bank's financial reporting and results will continue to be reported within existing business segments.

Kartik Kaushik has been appointed Head, Global Transaction Banking — Product, Platforms and Solutions, and Michael Klopchic has been appointed Head, Global Transaction Banking — Client Coverage, each will report jointly to Sean and Derek. Kartik will lead product strategy, innovation and platform delivery, while Michael will lead client coverage, sales execution and go-to-market strategy.

GTB's growing suite of capabilities includes RBC Clear, a digital cash management platform in the U.S., and RBC Edge, a digital cash management platform in Canada. Together, these platforms serve an expanding base of domestic and global clients across their working capital lifecycle needs. GTB also brings leading expertise across foreign exchange, payments, trade finance and liquidity management. GTB is central to RBC's ambition to generate new deposits that will fund the bank's next phase of growth.

RBC holds a #1 position in transaction banking in Canada, including the largest wholesale deposit portfolio1 and the leading payments franchise in the industry2, with rapidly growing momentum in the U.S., GTB will build on this foundation to accelerate growth globally.

"Being more globally connected isn't just about where we operate; it's about how we bring the full strength of RBC to our clients," said Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBC. "For businesses navigating a more complex economy, that means being a trusted partner who understands both local nuances and the global picture — helping them move money, manage liquidity and risk, and operate seamlessly on an international basis.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Jeremy Laurin, RBC, [email protected]