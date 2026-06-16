RBLX Court Deadline: Roblox Corporation Investors are Notified of the Important August 7 Deadline in the Pending Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Roblox investors after its stock plummeted 18% because Roblox allegedly misled investors regarding the impact of age verification features on its business and growth potential, potentially violating federal securities laws.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) and certain of the Company's senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Roblox, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/roblox-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Roblox ($RBLX) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2026

August 7, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging that Roblox misled investors regarding the impact of age verification features on Roblox's business and growth potential

Securities alleging that Roblox misled investors regarding the impact of age verification features on Roblox's business and growth potential Stock Drop: May 1, 2026 – 18.33% Stock Drop

May 1, 2026 – 18.33% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Investors have until August 7, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Roblox common stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. It is captioned Mukherjee v. Roblox Corporation, et al., No. 26-cv-5489.

Why is Roblox Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Roblox is a gaming and creation platform. In late-2025, Roblox introduced age verification systems to its platform. By January 2026, age verification systems were mandatory in all chat enabled regions.

During the relevant period, Roblox stated that 2026 bookings would grow by 22% to 26%, which reflected Roblox's "confidence in the adoption of our age-checking technology." Roblox also stated that its age verification features provided "a bigger growth opportunity in the 18-plus demographic than previously assumed" and stated that its "18 and over cohort is growing at over 50%[.]"

In truth, as alleged, Roblox's age verification rollout was causing a slowdown in on-platform communication, app store rating reductions, and a considerable reduction in organic growth.

Why did Roblox's Stock Drop?

On April 30, 2026, Roblox announced its Q1 2026 results and slashed bookings growth guidance from 22%-26% to 8%-12%. Roblox revealed that its age verification features reduced communication on the platform, caused a reduction in app store ratings, and were "contributing to a reduction in organic sign-ups[.]"

This news caused the price of Roblox stock to decline $10.13 per share, or 18.33%, from a closing price of $55.26 per share on April 30, 2026, to $45.13 per share on May 1, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/roblox-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Roblox, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/roblox-class-action-lawsuit

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/roblox-class-action-lawsuit

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SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP