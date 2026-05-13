RBLX Investor Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Roblox (RBLX) for Potential Securities Fraud

Roblox reported "over 100 million DAUs" on earnings calls and later reduced bookings outlook for FY 2026

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) investors suffered significant losses after the company disclosed Q1 FY 2026 results that fell far short of Wall Street expectations and slashed its FY 2026 bookings outlook. Shareholders who lost money on their RBLX investment are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether Roblox may have issued materially false or misleading statements regarding key platform metrics and its financial outlook. On the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 5, 2026, CEO David Baszucki stated the company was "unique in large platforms with over 100 million DAUs." On the same call, CFO Naveen Chopra told investors to expect "bookings growth of 22% to 26%" for FY 2026.

The company's public filings similarly stated it expected FY 2026 bookings of approximately $8.5 billion.

If you purchased Roblox shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RBLX Investigation

Q: What is the RBLX securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about daily active user counts and the company's FY 2026 bookings outlook. Shares declined significantly after the company reported results that fell well short of expectations and cut its bookings guidance, causing substantial losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the RBLX investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased RBLX securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do RBLX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my RBLX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought RBLX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP