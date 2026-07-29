RCMA Introduces Red Carpet Ready Multimedia Liquid Foundation: Professional Performance Meets Everyday Perfection

Legendary makeup artist brand unveils full-coverage liquid foundation, bringing six decades of professional expertise to a new format.

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RCMA, the professional makeup brand trusted by film, television, theater, and red-carpet artists for six decades, launches Red Carpet Ready Multimedia Liquid Foundation ($38), a full-coverage complexion product designed for makeup artists and everyday users alike.

RCMA Red Carpet Ready Multimedia Liquid Foundation

Powered by highly concentrated pigments, the formula delivers true full coverage, allowing users to customize wear from targeted correction to full complexion coverage. A little goes a long way, and the foundation adapts to everyday wear, special occasions, and high-definition camera use alike.

"Our grandfather built RCMA with one simple goal: to create makeup that working artists could rely on," said RCMA Co-Owner Christian Kehoe. "For more than 60 years, that commitment to professional performance has remained at the heart of everything we do. Red Carpet Ready combines the performance professional makeup artists expect with the versatility today's consumers want."

Infused with a derivative of Vitamin E and Bisabolol, the lightweight, dermatologist-tested formula helps condition skin throughout wear. It can be applied sparingly for a natural look, sheered out for lightweight coverage, or mixed with a favorite moisturizer to create a custom skin tint.

The formula launches in a curated 48-shade range spanning three undertones, developed in collaboration with Academy Award®-winning makeup artist Justin Raleigh. Many shades are color-matched to RCMA's cream foundation collection, with new shades added to expand the range spanning the lightest to deepest skin tones.

About RCMA

Founded more than 60 years ago, RCMA is a professional makeup brand trusted by generations of artists across film, television, theater, and editorial. Known for high-performance complexion products and unmatched artistry heritage, RCMA continues to create innovative products that perform under the industry's most demanding conditions while empowering artistry at every level.

For more information, contact Elliott Case at Pure Imagination PR:

[email protected] , 917-970-0635

SOURCE RCMA