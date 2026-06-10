RCReports Launches Enhanced Benchmarking and CYA Log Features to Help Firms Identify Reasonable Compensation Risk and Defend Compliance

DENVER, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RCReports, a leading provider of reasonable compensation analysis solutions, today announced the release of two powerful new platform features: Benchmarking and the CYA Log. These enhancements are designed to help accounting firms, payroll providers, and advisors proactively identify compensation risk while creating a clear, defensible record of compliance recommendations.

These updates reinforce RCReports' commitment to helping firms operate with greater confidence, consistency, and protection in an increasingly scrutinized regulatory environment.

New Feature: Benchmarking

The RCReports Benchmarking feature provides instant, scalable insight across a firm's entire client base, enabling users to quickly identify potential compensation risk and take action where it matters most.

Key capabilities include:

Identify Risk in Seconds

Instantly surface clients with potential reasonable compensation exposure without needing to run a full report.

Instantly surface clients with potential reasonable compensation exposure without needing to run a full report. Scalable Oversight Across All Clients

Analyze large client bases efficiently, enabling firms to proactively monitor and manage risk at scale.

Analyze large client bases efficiently, enabling firms to proactively monitor and manage risk at scale. Guidance on When to Engage RCReports Analysis

Clearly highlights when a full, defensible RCReports reasonable compensation analysis is recommended.

Clearly highlights when a full, defensible RCReports reasonable compensation analysis is recommended. Consistent, Proactive Advisory Approach

Empowers firms to move from reactive reporting to strategic, advisory-driven client engagement.

This feature allows firms to prioritize high-risk clients, streamline workflow, and ensure the right level of analysis is applied at the right time.

New Feature: CYA Log

The CYA Log is designed to reduce firm risk with a documented decision trail.

Key capabilities include:

Documented Recommendation Tracking

Logs your recommendation directly within the platform.

Logs your recommendation directly within the platform. Client Decision Capture

Records whether the client accepts or declines your recommendation.

Records whether the client accepts or declines your recommendation. Timestamped Audit Trail

Automatically creates a timestamped record for your files.

Automatically creates a timestamped record for your files. Simple, Defensible Paper Trail

Creates a simple paper trail that your firm recommended compliance.

This feature ensures firms are protected by maintaining a clean, transparent record of advisory actions, supporting both internal accountability and external defensibility.

Executive Commentary

"This release is focused on helping firms get ahead of risk and confidently stand behind their work," said Paul S. Hamann, Founder and President of RCReports. "Benchmarking gives firms instant visibility into where compensation issues may exist, while the CYA Log ensures every recommendation is documented. Together, these features provide both insight and protection."

Rob Southworth, VP of Sales and Marketing at RCReports, added:

"Our clients don't just need reports, they need to know where risk exists and prove they addressed it. Benchmarking helps them identify issues across their client base in seconds, and the CYA Log creates a clean, defensible record that they recommended compliance. That combination is a game-changer for firms focused on reducing exposure."

About RCReports

RCReports provides modern reasonable compensation analysis software for accounting firms, payroll providers, and advisors. The platform helps users identify risk, generate defensible reports, and maintain clear compliance documentation through scalable, data-driven tools.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or expert commentary on reasonable compensation, please contact:

Rob Southworth

VP of Sales & Marketing, RCReports

📧 [email protected]

📞 843-256-2080

SOURCE RCReports