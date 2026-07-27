RDY SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

RDY investor losses followed a sharp split between adjusted profit figures and reported results. The investigation focuses on whether Dr. Reddy's presentation of adjusted metrics left investors exposed before the stock fell approximately 9%.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares fell approximately 9% on July 22, 2026, after the Company reported a Q1 FY27 earnings miss and disclosed a ₹2.4 billion provision tied to out-of-spec semaglutide batches. Investors who lost money on RDY are encouraged to act now. Submit your loss information now.

On May 12, 2026, Chief Financial Officer M.V. Narasimham told investors: "Adjusted profit before tax was INR 994 crores for the quarter versus the reported number of INR 199 crores." The two figures differed by INR 795 crores. The same call also presented adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5% of the adjusted revenue base.

SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations involving Dr. Reddy's presentation of adjusted financial metrics and reported results before the July 2026 decline. The investigation focuses on investor losses tied to the Company's reported earnings impact, adjusted profitability figures, and subsequent approximately 9% share-price drop.

RDY shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to provide their trading details today or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RDY Investigation

Q: What is the RDY securities investigation about? A: The investigation concerns Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) and whether investors were harmed by potentially misleading statements involving adjusted financial metrics, reported profit figures, and the Company's earnings impact. Shares fell approximately 9% after the Company reported a Q1 FY27 earnings miss and disclosed a ₹2.4 billion provision tied to out-of-spec semaglutide batches.

Q: How much did RDY stock drop? A: RDY shares fell approximately 9% after the Company reported its Q1 FY27 earnings miss and disclosed the ₹2.4 billion provision. Investors who suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation includes Dr. Reddy's May 12, 2026 statement that adjusted profit before tax was INR 994 crores compared with reported profit before tax of INR 199 crores, along with related adjusted EBITDA margin disclosures.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale dates and sale prices.

Q: What if I already sold my RDY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered financial losses, not whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if my RDY losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting investor recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket fees.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com