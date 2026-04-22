Reach Agency Expands Team by 25% to Accommodate Accelerated Agency Growth

The award-winning influencer marketing agency snags top-tier talent to support Unilever, Google and Nestle accounts, reinforcing Creative, Content, Client Solutions and Influencer Marketing Teams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning influencer marketing agency Reach Agency has expanded their team by 25% with new hires.. The agency is leaning into these strategic roles to accommodate rapid company growth with an exciting slate of new clients soon to be announced, providing continued momentum to meet imminent landscape shifts head-on.

New hires include:

Alexis Sokol – Account Director, Unilever: Sokol held senior leadership roles at Redscout and Movers+Shakers, where she was the first employee and helped scale the agency. Sokol has managed relationships for L'Oréal, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Amazon, and Hasbro. Notably, sheworked with the Dove brand in previous capacities and will be working on the Dove/Unilever business at Reach.

Sokol held senior leadership roles at Redscout and Movers+Shakers, where she was the first employee and helped scale the agency. Sokol has managed relationships for L'Oréal, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Amazon, and Hasbro. Notably, sheworked with the Dove brand in previous capacities and will be working on the Dove/Unilever business at Reach. Tyson Black – Account Director, Google: A YouTube-certified strategist and Digiday Video Award winner, Black helped brands like Adobe, Adidas, Samsung, and Porsche connect with audiences through creator-led campaigns and previously was an Account Director and West Coast Lead at The GOAT Agency.

A YouTube-certified strategist and Digiday Video Award winner, Black helped brands like Adobe, Adidas, Samsung, and Porsche connect with audiences through creator-led campaigns and previously was an Account Director and West Coast Lead at The GOAT Agency. River Anton – Account Director, Sunny D, Juicy Juice, Nestle: Anton delivered culturally relevant, performance-driven social and influencer programs for BMW USA, Spectrum, SharkNinja, Canon USA, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. He joins Reach Agency from Blue Hour Studio and honed his skills at GALE Partners, Pixel Inc, and Anchor Worldwide.

Anton delivered culturally relevant, performance-driven social and influencer programs for BMW USA, Spectrum, SharkNinja, Canon USA, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. He joins Reach Agency from Blue Hour Studio and honed his skills at GALE Partners, Pixel Inc, and Anchor Worldwide. Malissa Ma – Account Manager, Sunny D, Juicy Juice: Ma joins Reach from Open Influence, where she managed campaigns across a $5M+ portfolio. She's led initiatives across brands including AT&T, Constellation Brands Inc., FOX, Ariat and Bath and Body Works.

Ma joins Reach from Open Influence, where she managed campaigns across a $5M+ portfolio. She's led initiatives across brands including AT&T, Constellation Brands Inc., FOX, Ariat and Bath and Body Works. Amber Torres – Influencer Marketing Manager: An influencer marketing professional with a background rooted in prestige beauty, Torres was a Creator Management Specialist at Influential, where she managed campaigns across L'Oréal's professional hair care brands including Redken, Kérastase, Matrix, and Pureology.

An influencer marketing professional with a background rooted in prestige beauty, Torres was a Creator Management Specialist at Influential, where she managed campaigns across L'Oréal's professional hair care brands including Redken, Kérastase, Matrix, and Pureology. Emma Levine – Senior Creative & Content Specialist: Levine led social-first creative strategy across some of the most recognized names in food, beverage, travel, and lifestyle including Norwegian Cruise Lines, Dunkin', Coca-Cola, Kroger, and Carvel. She most recently was a Social Content Director at Social Element and oversaw content strategy across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Levine led social-first creative strategy across some of the most recognized names in food, beverage, travel, and lifestyle including Norwegian Cruise Lines, Dunkin', Coca-Cola, Kroger, and Carvel. She most recently was a Social Content Director at Social Element and oversaw content strategy across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Olivia Luisi – Influencer Marketing Associate . Luisi previously worked for We Are Social on the talent partnerships team, supporting clients such as YouTube, adidas, McDonald's, Foot Locker, Harmless Harvest and more.

. Luisi previously worked for We Are Social on the talent partnerships team, supporting clients such as YouTube, adidas, McDonald's, Foot Locker, Harmless Harvest and more. Amanda Le – Influencer Marketing Manager : Le comes to Reach from Home From College where she led college brand ambassador and creator programs with brands like Barebells, Vita Coco, Nuuly, and Uber.

: Le comes to Reach from Home From College where she led college brand ambassador and creator programs with brands like Barebells, Vita Coco, Nuuly, and Uber. Antonia Abramowitz – Senior Account Manager, Nestle – Abramowitz was most recently at Acceleration Community of Companies, where she developed social playbooks, creator strategies, and channel plans for brands including Google, Waymo, Whataburger, and Airbnb.

Abramowitz was most recently at Acceleration Community of Companies, where she developed social playbooks, creator strategies, and channel plans for brands including Google, Waymo, Whataburger, and Airbnb. Eden Luong – Associate Account Manager, Nestle - Luong was most recently at Open Influence where she managed end-to-end influencer campaigns for BlueStar Alliance, leading partnerships across Justice Clothing, Outdoor Voices, and Scotch & Soda in to supporting campaigns with AT&T, Bath & Body Works, Hulu, and Subaru.

- Luong was most recently at Open Influence where she managed end-to-end influencer campaigns for BlueStar Alliance, leading partnerships across Justice Clothing, Outdoor Voices, and Scotch & Soda in to supporting campaigns with AT&T, Bath & Body Works, Hulu, and Subaru. Alexis Wells – Project Manager – Wells has a background in Integrated Production and creative operations with over a decade of experience managing end-to-end digital, social, print, and broadcast productions across channels for Burger King, Chewy, Mountain Dew, Johnson & Johnson Derm, Smashbox and Rogaine. She has worked at top agencies like Area 23 and Wunderman Thompson (now VML).

In addition to the new hires, Reach announced three strategic promotions including Isabelle Eckel to Director, Client Service; Jeni Overton to Associate Social Media Director; and Ella Riley to Senior Manager, Client Service.

"Despite the pressures of economic uncertainty industrywide, Reach is experiencing an exciting, accelerated growth period that we're not taking for granted. As a testament to our faith in our work and our clients, we're bringing on an incredible team of new hires.," said Reach Agency CEO and Co-Founder Gabe Gordon. "We're gearing up for an even more impressive rest of the year, and future-proofing our business with the strongest industry talent."

In the past year alone, Reach Agency has received over 20 award nominations, honors, and wins for their eye-catching and innovative creator work including the ThinkLA Idea Awards, The Drum Awards Marketing Americas, and earned themselves a spot on the Inc 5000. Their insight on the creator economy and influencer marketing has been featured in publications like Campaign, The Wrap, Digiday, Forbes, and more.

About Reach Agency

Reach Agency is a creator-led marketing agency that helps the world's leading brands connect with modern audiences through culture, content, and community. As a full-service partner, Reach blends strategy, creative, production, and proprietary technology to design and scale high-impact creator programs. With a focus on measurable business outcomes, Reach partners with Fortune 500 companies including Nestlé, Unilever, and General Motors to deliver innovative campaigns that drive relevance, engagement, and growth in today's evolving media landscape.

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SOURCE Reach Agency