Reader Precision Solutions to Showcase Advanced Machining Capabilities at CONTRAX Austin 2026

ELKHORN, Wis., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reader Precision Solutions (Reader Precision), a Southeast Wisconsin-based contract manufacturer of precision machined parts and components, will showcase its CNC machining, Swiss machining and high-volume contract manufacturing capabilities at CONTRAX Austin 2026, Booth #401, taking place June 24-25 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas.

The team will connect with OEMs, tiered suppliers and supply chain leaders evaluating contract manufacturing partners for complex, production-ready components across the United States. With more than 140 manufacturing professionals, continued investment across more than 160 machines and application engineering support built for production-readiness, the company is positioned to support manufacturers navigating reshoring, nearshoring and supply chain diversification.

Reader Precision Solutions to exhibit at CONTRAX Austin 2026, Booth #401, June 24-25, Palmer Events Center, Austin, TX. Post this

"Long supply chains and global uncertainty have reminded everyone that proximity, communication, quality and accountability matter," said Mike P. Reader, President of Reader Precision Solutions. "Reader Precision is more than a precision machining supplier. We are a long-term manufacturing partner bringing together skilled people, advanced equipment and a culture built on integrity, innovation and collaboration."

CONTRAX Austin 2026 gives Reader Precision the opportunity to showcase a selection of precision machined parts and components representing the versatility of its capabilities across precision-driven markets. The capabilities on display reflect a partnership that goes well beyond delivering parts and components, reflecting the reliability that clients have come to expect from Reader Precision.

"Delivering quality parts on time is what our clients should expect from us, but what sets us apart is how we work with them along the way," said Will Sanchez, Client Relations Manager at Reader Precision Solutions. "When clients think about Reader Precision, I want them to feel confident. Confident that we will do what we say we are going to do, communicate openly and work through challenges together. The strongest partnerships are built on trust, and that is something we work to earn with every interaction."

The Reader Precision team will be available throughout the event to discuss component requirements, supply chain priorities and production timelines. Companies interested in connecting at CONTRAX Austin 2026 are also encouraged to reach out in advance to schedule dedicated time with the team.

Contacts at Reader Precision

For more information about Reader Precision or for media and press inquiries, please contact Maddy Olson, Marketing Coordinator, at [email protected]

For detailed information on Reader Precision's machining capabilities, contact Strategic Account Executive, Luann Dall, at [email protected]

Interested in exploring careers in advanced manufacturing and precision machining? Contact Amanda Griffoul, V.P. of Human Resources, at [email protected].

About Reader Precision Solutions, Inc.

Reader Precision Solutions is a Southeast Wisconsin-based contract manufacturer, supplying precision machined parts, components and engineered solutions to a diverse set of industries, including military and defense, firearms and tactical, flow control, dental and healthcare, electronics and interconnect, and other precision-driven markets.

The company's award-winning manufacturing, coupled with a team of passionate manufacturing professionals are committed to ongoing investments in technology that results in timely responses, quality products, and on-time delivery.

Through collaborative engagement/early supplier involvement (ESI) with its clients, the company's Application Engineering team can help develop the most cost-effective solutions to deliver ultimate performance and value. With support from its knowledgeable Production team, the professional Client Success team provides timely responses and delivers quality products on time and at a fair price. Reader Precision offers inventory management programs for our clients, whereby our team monitors inventory levels and finished components are shipped as needed.

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SOURCE Reader Precision Solutions, Inc.