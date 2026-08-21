Reading Native Launches Pinky's Junk Removal in Berks County

Award-winning entrepreneur brings community-focused junk removal company home with a fresh approach to customer service and transparency.

READING, Pa., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 20 years in the junk removal industry, Reading native and entrepreneur David Wise is bringing his newest venture home with the launch of Pinky's Junk Removal in Berks County.

Pinky's Junk Removal Truck in Berks County Pennsylvania Pinky's Junk Removal Moves to Shillington, Pennsylvania

Wise previously built and operated six junk removal franchise locations before selling the business and taking time to rethink what the customer experience should look like. Rather than building another franchise, he chose to create Pinky's Junk Removal: an independent brand built around transparency, exceptional customer service, and a mission to make junk removal a surprisingly enjoyable experience.

Pinky's Junk Removal provides residential and commercial junk removal services, including furniture removal, appliance removal, estate cleanouts, garage and basement cleanouts, office cleanouts, and construction debris removal. Pinky's first launched in Virginia's Hampton Roads region, where the company refined its customer experience and operating model. Now, Wise is bringing that proven approach home to the community where he was raised.

"Reading has always been home to me," said Wise. "I've never really left. The farthest I've ever lived from the house I grew up in in Mohnton is about five miles. This is where my friends are, my family is, the people I go to church with, and the relationships I've built. It means a lot to be able to serve people I know and care about and give them a great local option."

Wise is no stranger to entrepreneurship. Throughout his career, the companies he founded have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. In 2012, he was honored as the U.S. Small Business Administration's Small Business Person of the Year. While those accomplishments have been meaningful, Wise says his greatest motivation has always been building businesses that positively impact their communities.

"At the end of the day, we're not in the junk business; we're in the fresh start business," Wise said. "Sometimes we're helping a family clean out a loved one's home after they've passed away. Sometimes, we're giving someone their garage back so they can finally park again. Sometimes we're helping a business clear out space so they can grow. We're helping people move on to the next chapter of their lives, and that's something we never take for granted."

For more information, visit PinkysJunkRemoval.com or follow Pinky's Junk Removal on social media.

Pinky's Junk Removal

https://pinkysjunkremoval.com/

(484) 779-9496

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

SOURCE Pinky's Junk Removal