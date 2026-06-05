ReadiVet Joins BlueSky At-Home Veterinary Care to Expand Convenient In-Home Vet Care

KENNEBUNK, Maine, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadiVet is merging with BlueSky At-Home Veterinary Care to expand convenient in-home veterinary services. ReadiVet clients in Dallas will begin receiving care under the BlueSky At-Home name on June 5, 2026, with plans to bring Nashville under the BlueSky At-Home banner over time. BlueSky At-Home delivers longevity-focused services, including preventive care, non-emergency sick visits, and end-of-life support, all offered with market leading value and a premium client experience.

BlueSky At-Home Veterinary Care is a mobile veterinary practice built with a single purpose: to improve the longevity and healthspan of the pets it serves by making high quality care straightforward.

"BlueSky At-Home was built around one goal: improving the longevity and healthspan of the pets we serve by making high quality care easy to say yes to," said Sean Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of BlueSky At-Home Veterinary Care. "We focus on access to care for all pets, including cats, who are underserved in the veterinary world, and account for over 50% of our patients. Our pricing is designed to make preventive care more accessible, which is why more than half of our clients choose to add bloodwork to their visits. They choose the day, time, and doctor, and we come to them. We are proud to hold 5-star ratings in every market we serve. Bringing ReadiVet into the BlueSky At-Home family allows us to bring this level of care to even more pets and families."

Brent Profenno, Co-Founder and CFO of BlueSky At-Home Veterinary Care, added, "The ReadiVet transaction is one way we accelerate building the first financially healthy national mobile veterinary care service. Financial strength enables us to keep investing in clinicians, keep visits comfortable and convenient for families, and open access to in-home care for more communities. This step with ReadiVet supports that long-term goal of practical, lasting impact for pets and the people who love them."

A different path in veterinary mergers

Over the past decade, many veterinary practices have been purchased by large groups, which has sometimes left both veterinarians and clients feeling disconnected from the care they knew. BlueSky At-Home was created in direct response to those concerns. BlueSky At-Home is a young, founder-led startup that has built its model around medical excellence, one-on-one attention, and thoughtful communication in the home. The company is not part of a large corporate system and operates with a clear focus on authenticity, transparency, and long-term relationships with both clinicians and clients.

"Our goal is to be a safe and supportive place for veterinarians to practice medicine the way they always hoped they could," Miller said. "That means more thorough appointments in the home, low-stress visits, and a clinical culture that puts pets, families, and medical appropriateness first. We believe this home-based model is the future of veterinary care because it fits how people live, opens access for more pets, and creates better conditions for doctors to provide thoughtful medicine."

What ReadiVet clients can expect

Effective June 5, 2026, ReadiVet's Dallas clients will receive their in-home veterinary care through BlueSky At-Home. While the ReadiVet name will be retired, the core experience will remain familiar. BlueSky At-Home will provide:

Calm, in-home visits focused on reducing fear and stress for pets

Clear, down-to-earth communication with pet parents

Thoughtful, individualized medical care that follows current best practices

BlueSky At-Home is committed to making high-quality veterinary care more accessible, offering exceptional care at pricing that is often lower than both traditional clinics and mobile providers.

ReadiVet medical records will transfer to the BlueSky At-Home clinical systems to support continuity of care. Pets with ongoing or chronic medical needs will not need to start over. Current treatment plans can continue, with adjustments as recommended by the clinical team.

Scheduling with BlueSky At-Home is simple and accessible:

Nashville service status

As part of this new chapter, Nashville will transition to the BlueSky At-Home model on a slightly slower timeline than Dallas. BlueSky At-Home is actively working to identify and recruit veterinary professionals in the Nashville area. During this early phase, in-home visits in Nashville will be temporarily paused while BlueSky At-Home assembles a strong local clinical team. The company is committed to resuming in-home care in Nashville and will share updates with clients as soon as new clinicians are in place and ready to begin seeing patients.

About BlueSky At-Home Veterinary Care

BlueSky At-Home Veterinary Care is a mobile veterinary practice built with a single purpose: to improve the longevity and healthspan of the pets it serves by making high quality care straightforward. BlueSky At-Home delivers longevity-focused services, including preventive care, non-emergency sick visits, and end-of-life support, all offered with market leading value and a premium client experience. The organization is committed to expanding access to veterinary care for every pet, with cats accounting for more than half of its patients. Its pricing is structured so that preventive care, including routine bloodwork, is more affordable for families. BlueSky At-Home is proud to maintain 5 star ratings in every market it serves.

BlueSky At-Home currently serves pet families in:

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Portland, OR

Sacramento, CA

San Diego, CA

Seattle, WA

Tampa, FL

Austin, TX (coming soon)

Nashville, TN (coming soon)

For more information, visit https://blueskyathomevetcare.com/

SOURCE BlueSky At-Home