Ready for the C-Suite? Andrea Nicholas' New Book Says Qualification Alone Is Not Enough

The Executive Code: Rise. Lead. Last. releases June 2, offering leaders a practical guide to the realities they face after reaching executive office.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive advisor Andrea Nicholas today announced the release of The Executive Code: Rise. Lead. Last., a new leadership book that challenges a common assumption in business: that success in the C-suite is simply the result of strong performance on the way up. Instead, the book argues that executive leadership requires a different kind of readiness—one that many high-performing leaders are never taught to build.

The Executive Code Andrea Nicholas

In The Executive Code, Nicholas examines the often unseen transition from being qualified for a top role to being prepared for what the role actually demands. Drawing on nearly 15 years in C-suite positions and advisory work with more than 100 senior executives, she outlines the pressures that intensify at the top, including sharper scrutiny, greater consequence, political complexity, and the personal cost of sustained executive leadership.

"Stepping into the C-suite changes everything," said Nicholas. "The scale changes. The stakes change. The scrutiny changes. Leaders are often promoted for capability, but capability alone does not prepare them for the invisible demands of executive life."

The book traces the full arc of executive leadership, from the signals of genuine readiness before promotion to the critical first months in role, influence-building, organizational politics, well-being, and transitions handled with intention. Its central message is that executive success is not only about earning the seat, but about navigating what happens once the seat is yours.

Early response to the book has underscored that positioning. A Kirkus review called it "an insightful consideration of what executive leadership really demands," while leadership expert Dr. Marshall Goldsmith described it as reading like "a confidential briefing from a trusted advisor."

The book is aimed at aspiring C-suite leaders, newly appointed executives, and organizations looking to strengthen how they prepare senior talent for enterprise leadership. The Executive Code: Rise. Lead. Last. is available now on Amazon at https://a.co/d/01BLt0Qg. Additional information is available at https://www.coachsulting.global/thebook.

About Andrea Nicholas

Andrea Nicholas, MBA, is a strategic advisor to Fortune 1000 C-suite executives and creator of the Coachsulting® advisory method. With more than three decades of business experience, including nearly 15 years in executive leadership roles, she advises senior leaders on navigating complexity, influence, and long-term impact.

Media contact

Flo Jacobs

Andrea R. Nicholas, LLC

512-650-8841

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https://www.coachsulting.global

SOURCE Andrea Nicholas, LLC