Real Estate Agent Ally Seder of eXp Realty Shares Insights on Common Buyer Turnoffs That Devalue Homes in HelloNation

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the small but critical issues that can cause buyers to view your home as less valuable? In a new article published in HelloNation, Ally Seder of eXp Realty in The Woodlands, Texas explains how overlooked details can negatively influence buyer perception, regardless of a home's size or layout. The article, titled Top Things Buyers Notice That Devalue Your Home, outlines subtle yet impactful warning signs that homeowners can easily fix before listing.

Ally Seder, The Mike Seder Group Speed Speed

Seder highlights that smell is often the first impression buyers receive. Odors from pets, stale air, or strong cooking can immediately trigger concerns about hidden problems or poor upkeep. These impressions are formed within seconds, and even pleasant spaces can be dismissed because of a lingering smell. Airing out the home and using subtle deodorizers can help mitigate this issue quickly and without major expense.

Visual cues are just as powerful. Outdated or worn fixtures like corroded faucets, faded light fixtures, or scratched door handles can imply that other parts of the house have also been neglected. Swapping in modern hardware is a fast and inexpensive way to show that the home has been consistently maintained. Flooring issues are another red flag for buyers. Stained carpets, dull hardwood, or cracked tiles are often seen as major repairs, even if they're relatively minor. A deep clean or basic refinishing job can remove these mental roadblocks and preserve the home's perceived value.

Lastly, Seder underscores the importance of deep cleaning. Buyers notice dusty baseboards, grimy light switch plates, and neglected corners, interpreting these as signs of general disrepair. Spending time on these small details helps communicate pride of ownership and can shift a buyer's mindset from uncertainty to confidence.

By proactively addressing these frequently overlooked elements, sellers can avoid unintentionally reducing their home's value. The full article, Top Things Buyers Notice That Devalue Your Home, offers a focused checklist from Ally Seder to help homeowners make a stronger, cleaner impression during showings.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation