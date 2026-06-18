Real Estate Expert Brody Nash Explains Pricing Strategy in HelloNation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can sellers avoid costly mistakes when setting the asking price for their home? In HelloNation, real estate expert Brody Nash of Century 21 Homes and Land in Huntington, West Virginia, explains that success comes from understanding market-based pricing rather than relying on emotions or personal expectations.

Brody Nash, REALTOR®/Salesperson Speed Speed

Nash stresses that overpricing is one of the most common pitfalls. When a home first enters the market, it receives the highest level of attention from buyers and agents. If the price is set too high, potential buyers often move on without scheduling a showing, and as time passes, the listing begins to look stale. Even when the price is later reduced, buyers may assume something is wrong with the property.

Undervaluing a property carries risks as well. While a low asking price can generate immediate interest and multiple offers, it can also create doubts about the home's quality. More importantly, it may leave sellers with less profit than they could have earned by pricing in line with comparable sales.

The most effective approach, according to Nash, is to focus on objective data. Recent neighborhood sales, property upgrades, needed repairs, and local market conditions all play a role in determining a fair and competitive price. Buyers always compare homes against others in the area, so setting a price that reflects those realities increases the chance of attracting serious offers.

Nash also explains that emotions often interfere with smart pricing decisions. Sellers may overvalue personal improvements or set their price based on what they need to purchase their next home. Buyers, however, evaluate homes by market standards, not seller circumstances. Working with a real estate professional helps ensure that pricing decisions are guided by facts rather than feelings.

Another common misconception is that setting a high asking price leaves room for negotiation. In practice, many buyers simply skip listings that feel overpriced. Rather than engaging in negotiations, they focus on homes already priced within their comfort zone. This strategy often reduces interest in the property and makes the home harder to sell.

Market timing also plays a role. Interest rates, economic conditions, and seasonal factors can all influence how buyers respond to pricing. In a slower market, overpricing can keep a property unsold for long stretches. In stronger markets, setting the right price from the start can generate competition, sometimes leading to multiple offers and a final sale above the original asking price.

For Nash, the goal of market-based home pricing is not to undervalue the property but to create strong interest early in the listing period. A home that captures attention at the right price is more likely to sell quickly and with less stress, leading to smoother negotiations and a successful closing.

In the end, Nash explains that real estate pricing strategy is about accuracy, not guesswork. Sellers who resist inflating their asking price and instead focus on data-driven insights put themselves in the best position to achieve a timely and fair sale.

These insights are detailed further in Avoiding Pricing Pitfalls When Selling Your Home. This is according to Brody Nash of Century 21 Homes and Land in Huntington, West Virginia, who highlights how avoiding home selling mistakes like overpricing or undervaluing creates a smoother path to closing in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation