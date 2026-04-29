Real Estate Expert Margo Bohlin of New City, NY Outlines Pre-Listing Preparation for HelloNation

NEW CITY, N.Y., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should a home seller do before putting a home on the market? A recent HelloNation article offers a clear overview of the steps homeowners can take before listing, helping sellers make smarter choices and improve outcomes during the home sale process.

Margo Bohlin, Associate Real Estate Broker Speed Speed

The article begins by pointing out that pre-listing preparation is often overlooked but plays a major role in how quickly a home sells and how strong the offers will be. According to the piece, sellers who pay attention to local market trends, understand buyer expectations, and address key improvements often have smoother transactions and more successful closings.

One of the first points the article emphasizes is pricing. Understanding local market trends helps sellers avoid common mistakes such as overpricing or undervaluing their home. The article explains that reviewing recent sales data, seasonal factors, and neighborhood activity can lead to more accurate pricing decisions. A seasoned agent with local knowledge is key to navigating these issues effectively.

The physical condition of the home is also central to a successful sale. The HelloNation article notes that small changes in curb appeal and attention to property repairs can make a strong difference. First impressions count, and buyers often respond quickly to clean, well-maintained spaces. Simple updates like landscaping, new paint, or replacing fixtures can increase the perceived value and help a home stand out.

The article also discusses the importance of staging and presentation. Highlighting features that align with current buyer demand—such as energy efficiency, storage space, or open floor plans—can improve how a home is received. Staging rooms to show their function and organizing living areas help buyers imagine themselves in the space. These thoughtful details often lead to faster and more competitive offers.

Another key theme of the article is communication. It stresses that during the pre-listing preparation phase, sellers should work closely with their agent to set expectations, prepare documents, and discuss marketing strategies. This alignment reduces confusion and helps avoid delays once the home is listed. Being upfront about disclosures creates a stronger impression of readiness for potential buyers.

Flexibility is also highlighted as a valuable mindset. The HelloNation article explains that home sellers benefit when they remain open to adjusting strategy as market conditions shift. Inventory levels and interest rates can change quickly, and sellers who adapt are more likely to get the results they want. The article connects this flexibility to better timing, more effective pricing, and stronger negotiation positions.

Ultimately, the article makes it clear that preparation is a powerful tool. From understanding local market trends and improving curb appeal to aligning with buyer needs and staying flexible, each step of the process contributes to a more successful home sale. The guidance provided gives sellers a framework for making confident, informed decisions from the start.

"What Home Sellers Should Know Before Listing" features insights from Margo Bohlin, Real Estate Expert of New City, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation