Real Estate Experts Ray and Peggy Pierce Explain How to Prioritize Repairs Before Selling in HelloNation

The Article Explains Which Home Repairs Can Address Safety, Function, Maintenance, and Buyer Concerns Before a Property Reaches the Market.

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HelloNation article explains that preparing a home for sale does not require fixing every scratch or outdated feature. Instead, sellers can focus on repairs that affect safety, function, visible maintenance, and buyer confidence. This approach can help owners direct their time and money toward issues that may matter during a sale.

Peggy Pierce, Broker/Owner Speed Speed

Safety concerns are among the first items the article recommends addressing. Loose handrails, exposed wiring, leaking plumbing, and broken steps can affect inspections and buyers' views of the home's condition. Correcting visible safety problems may also prevent minor defects from creating broader maintenance concerns.

The article notes that functional problems should also receive attention when owners prioritize repairs before selling. Doors should operate properly, faucets should work, and appliances included with the property should function as expected. Small defects can become more noticeable when prospective buyers closely examine a home.

Deferred maintenance is another important consideration. The article describes damaged fences, missing roof shingles, stained ceilings, and rotting exterior trim as examples that may raise questions. Addressing obvious maintenance issues can help show that a property has been cared for without requiring extensive renovation.

Cosmetic projects require a more selective approach. Fresh paint may improve rooms with damaged walls, heavy marks, or distracting colors. However, the article explains that repainting every room may be unnecessary when existing finishes remain presentable.

Flooring decisions can follow a similar standard. Severely damaged flooring or deeply stained carpet may affect a home's presentation, while older but usable flooring may not need replacement. Real Estate Experts Ray and Peggy Pierce are featured as sources of insights in the article's discussion of these pre-listing decisions.

The HelloNation article also urges caution with major remodeling projects. New kitchens and bathrooms can require significant investment, and sellers may not recoup the full cost through the sale. Because buyer preferences vary, an expensive renovation may also differ from what the eventual purchaser would have chosen.

Older cabinets, fixtures, countertops, and appliances do not automatically require replacement. The article explains that clean and functional features appropriate for the home's price range may be reasonable to leave in place. Preparing for a sale is about addressing meaningful concerns rather than making an existing home resemble new construction.

A real estate agent can also help owners prioritize repairs before selling by taking into account local conditions and competing listings. The article notes that market conditions influence how buyers respond to cosmetic imperfections and visible maintenance. Sellers may benefit from distinguishing necessary repairs from optional upgrades before committing to costly work.

The article also advises sellers to consider whether known roofing, plumbing, electrical, moisture, or structural concerns require professional evaluation. These issues may affect inspections or disclosure obligations during the transaction. A focused repair plan can address meaningful concerns while avoiding improvements that offer limited benefit.

Prioritizing Home Repairs Before Putting Your House on the Market features insights from Ray and Peggy Pierce, real estate experts in Hollister, California, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation