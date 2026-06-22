Real Mushrooms® Debuts Real Mycelium™, a Pure Lion's Mane Mycelium Supplement Delivering a Clinically Verified Dose of Erinacine A

Backed by clinical research, Real Mycelium™ sets a new benchmark for transparency and efficacy in functional mushroom supplements

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Mushrooms®, a global leader in organic mushroom extracts, today announced the launch of Real Mycelium™, delivering a clinically verified 5 milligram (mg) dose of Erinacine A per serving. Erinacine A is the key bioactive compound in Lion's Mane (Hericium erinaceus) mycelium, shown to support sharper thinking, better memory, and long-term brain health.

For years, the Lion's Mane supplement market has been flooded with mycelium fermented grain (MFG) products, which use a cheaper production method and provide little to no detectable Erinacine A. Real Mushrooms® developed Real Mycelium™ to give consumers direct access to a pure, grain-free mycelium supplement with a verified dose of this highly researched compound and the confidence of knowing exactly what's in every capsule.

"Erinacine A is currently the most important compound in Lion's Mane mycelium," says Skye Chilton, founder of Real Mushrooms®. "Yet, we've tested the majority of Lion's Mane mycelium products on the market and found that most contain little to none. If consumers are buying Lion's Mane mycelium products, they should be getting a verified, significant dose of Erinacine A. Real Mycelium™ is one of the only products that will deliver this. Consumers can find this information right on our label, and it's what they should be looking for and demanding."

Erinacine A is one of the few compounds shown to cross the blood-brain barrier and has been studied for its role in supporting the body's production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that helps brain cells grow and communicate. Yet across the category, most Lion's Mane supplements don't disclose their active compound levels, making it difficult for consumers to evaluate ingredient quality, standardization, and formulation differences across products.

"There's a quality crisis in the functional mushroom supplement industry," Chilton says. "The majority of products, including mycelium products, are grown on a grain substrate. With this method, the grain is never removed, so consumers are actually paying for mostly grain and starch. Our products are always grain-free."

The emerging clinical studies of Erinacine A support results beginning at 3 milligrams. Real Mycelium™ provides 5 milligrams of Erinacine A in every serving, whereas MFG products typically provide less than half a milligram per serving, a difference that matters when it comes to real results.

By delivering a clinically verified 5 milligram dose of Erinacine A per serving (2 caps per day), Real Mycelium™ provides consumers with a new level of transparency, standardization, and confidence in the Lion's Mane category. The formula supports those focused on healthy brain aging as well as individuals seeking to maintain memory, focus, and cognitive performance amid increasingly demanding lifestyles. A therapeutic dose (4 capsules per day, or 10 milligrams of Erinacine A) also provides support for healthy auditory function in adults ages 65 and over.

Real Mycelium™ is available beginning June 22 at www.realmushrooms.com.

About Real Mushrooms®

Real Mushrooms® is a family-owned company dedicated to providing premium, science-backed mushroom supplements such as Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps and specially-formulated mushroom blends. Founded by Skye Chilton and inspired by his father Jeff Chilton's pioneering work, the company offers a full range of organic mushroom extracts, free from grains or fillers and with validated levels of active compounds. Real Mushrooms® is committed to transparency, education, and customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.realmushrooms.com.

SOURCE Real Mushrooms