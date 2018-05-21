RealConnex Expands Network - Inks Partnership With Over 13,000 Member Strong CCIM Institute

NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RealConnex, the largest networking and business development platform for the CRE industry, and CCIM Institute (CCIM), commercial real estate's most influential professional organization, are pleased to announce their partnership. The alliance expands RealConnex's reach and offers CCIM Institute's more than 13,000 global members access to the rapidly expanding RealConnex network on Business Pro Level terms.

CRE Education for the 21st Century

For more than 50 years, CCIM Institute has been innovating best practices and continues to be commercial real estate's global standard for professional achievement through its respected education program led by experienced practitioners and industry leaders. CCIM members close $200 billion annually in CRE deals, and with RealConnex, the institution aims to further accelerate members' abilities by connecting their deals and services to the over 700,000 opportunities on the RealConnex platform.

"The ability to incorporate cutting-edge real estate tools is essential to our members' business," says 2018 CCIM Institute President David P. Wilson, CCIM. "With RealConnex, our designees will be able to match property and capital wants and needs with others around the country or around the globe, and we are excited to bring this innovative platform to the CCIM community."

"We are honored to work with such a renowned and respected organization as CCIM and look forward to broadening our network of exceptional professionals while also assisting CCIM with its continued CRE instruction and accreditation program goals," says RealConnex CEO Roy Abrams. "This partnership is particularly meaningful as it has the potential to shape and modernize CRE education for the 21st century, enhancing accessibility to opportunities for professionals worldwide."

About RealConnex

RealConnex is the world's first Accelerator connecting real estate professionals to capital, investments, services and each other. It provides all the tools professionals need to network, build profile, credibility & influence; tools to buy, sell & lease, prospect and connect to opportunities. It's professional real estate in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost.

Sometimes referred to as LinkedIn meets match.com for professional real estate, the company was founded in 2013 by Roy Abrams, a 25-year veteran of the real estate and technology industries. To sign up and participate in the real estate industry's most comprehensive networking and business development platform, click here.

About CCIM Institute

CCIM Institute created the language of global real estate investment. Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders. Today, the organization, through its 50 chapters, continues to innovate best practices and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation program to earn the CCIM pin — real estate's most coveted credential — and its topical education courses offered through the Ward Center for Real Estate Studies. In addition, membership in CCIM includes the industry's best technology and operational platform, allowing entrepreneurial and mid-sized businesses to compete with the largest multinational providers. Today, almost 70 percent of designees hold the title of owner, partner, principal, or president, representing an exclusive worldwide referral network of 13,000 members in 30 countries. Ultimately, CCIM represents a larger vision of the commercial real estate provider, leveraging investment analysis, opinions of value, and underwriting to become a leader in sourcing capital, building a cash-flow vehicle, and ultimately creating value. Information at http://www.ccim.com.

