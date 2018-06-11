Reality TV Community Raised Funds For Healthcare Services At Saban Community Clinic's "Let's Get Real" Event Honoring Producer Jonathan Koch

"Let's Get Real" brought together more than 400 reality TV producers, executives and agents to raise much-needed funds for the Saban Community Clinic's medical, dental and behavioral health services for low-income and uninsured families in Los Angeles.

Hosted by The Friends of Saban Community Clinic, the fundraising arm of the non-profit, the event aligns the reality TV industry with the daily reality Saban Community Clinic faces providing affordable or free healthcare services to underserved families and communities.

This year's event touches the reality TV community on a personal level with the honoree being a friend/colleague who has defied incredible odds over a two-year medical quest. Koch's story has been called a medical miracle. In 2015, he became gravely ill with an immune disorder that almost took his life and resulted in multiple amputations and most recently a hand transplant that changed his life.

For Koch, his story is also a reminder of the need for quality care for everyone regardless of income and ability to pay for healthcare. His dedication aligns itself with the Saban Community Clinic's beliefs that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

Jonathan Koch and his business partner, Steve Michaels, have run Asylum Entertainment, an LA-based television production company, for more than a decade. Since its inception, Asylum has created and produced award-winning content in both scripted and unscripted television genres. Some of their notable productions include the Emmy Award winning limited series "The Kennedys" as well as multiple "30 for 30" episodes, "Happy Valley" "In Ice Cold Murder" and "I am Elizabeth Smart."

"Let's Get Real" is co-chaired by Hayden Meyer, APA Partner and Head of Alternative & Factual Programming; David Eilenberg, ITV America Chief Creative Officer; and Marc Kamler, APA Partner and Alternative & Factual Agent.

About Saban Community Clinic

Saban Community Clinic first opened its doors in 1967 as The Los Angeles Free Clinic. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, Saban Community Clinic serves low-income and uninsured men, women, and children, providing more than 100,000 patient visits each year. To this day, the Clinic is still rooted in its founding principle: healthcare is a right, not a privilege. With three health centers in the Los Angeles and West Hollywood areas, the Clinic provides affordable access to quality medical, dental and behavioral health services. For more information, visit www.sabancommunityclinic.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reality-tv-community-raised-funds-for-healthcare-services-at-saban-community-clinics-lets-get-real-event-honoring-producer-jonathan-koch-300664317.html

SOURCE Saban Community Clinic

Related Links

http://www.sabancommunityclinic.org/

