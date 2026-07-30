Reallusion Launches AccuFACE 2: High-Precision AI Facial Mocap Under Any Condition

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reallusion today announced the release of AccuFACE 2, a major upgrade to its AI-powered facial motion capture plugin for iClone. Built from the ground up to support Character Creator 5 (CC5) HD characters, AccuFACE 2 integrates GPU hardware acceleration, non-linear expression controls, and single-camera full-body performance capture, delivering high-fidelity performance capture for real-time 3D animation, game development, and virtual production.

Discover the key features in the full video.

Powered by GPU acceleration and specialized mouth-tracking, AccuFACE 2 delivers real-time, full-frame facial tracking built specifically for Character Creator 5 HD characters.

Real-Time Precision Powered by GPU

AccuFACE 2 offloads computer vision and tracking computations directly to the GPU. This architecture achieves ultra-low-latency full-frame tracking without overtaxing the CPU, ensuring a smooth viewport experience, instant real-time responsiveness, and rock-solid stability during production.

Direct Integration with Character Creator 5 HD Characters

AccuFACE 2 introduces an updated AI tracking model designed to communicate directly with CC5's native HD Expression Profile, precisely driving its 262 blendshapes and 128 corrective morphs in real time.

For vocal performances, specialized mouth-tracking algorithms leverage CC5's detailed mesh to accurately capture lip-puckers, subtle micro-movements, and complex phonemes for natural lip sync across any language. Beyond speech, the enhanced model captures an authentic emotional spectrum, translating everything from subtle eyebrow micro-twitches and eye-gaze shifts to extreme facial deformations across both photorealistic and stylized character rigs.

Non-Linear Expression Curves for Customized Performances

AccuFACE 2 expands artist control over raw motion signals with a built-in Expression Curves System. Rather than relying on rigid linear tracking, creators can map, smooth, or exaggerate facial responses non-linearly to dial in snappy physics for stylized figures or eliminate live camera jitter on realistic characters. Built-in curve presets allow for rapid adjustments to animation rhythm and timing across specific facial zones without requiring manual tuning.

Reliable Tracking in Everyday Production Settings

AccuFACE 2 maintains rock-solid stability using consumer webcams, mobile phones, or pre-recorded video, bypassing the need for head-mounted rigs. Adaptive vision algorithms and auto-gamma compensation ensure steady tracking through dim lighting, heavy shadows, aggressive head turns, and diverse skin tones.

Unified Full Body Mocap from a Single Video Source

Engineered with distance-resilient tracking, AccuFACE 2 detects facial expressions even from distant or low-resolution video feeds while maintaining stability through fast motion blur. This eliminates the need for tight close-up framing, allowing solo creators to record synchronized facial animation and iClone Video Mocap upper-body tracking simultaneously using a single webcam, mobile phone, or video feed.

Seamless Cross-Platform Pipeline Versatility

Animations recorded and refined within iClone can be exported directly to Unreal Engine, Blender, Maya, and Unity using Reallusion's Auto Setup tools. AccuFACE 2 also offers direct compatibility with Unreal Engine's MetaHuman Animator (MHA), enabling bidirectional motion mapping between CC5 characters and MetaHuman rigs via Auto Setup.

Availability

AccuFACE 2 is available as an iClone plugin, offering tailored entry points whether users are upgrading an existing mocap setup or exploring the pipeline for the first time.

Existing AccuFACE Users: Take advantage of exclusive early-bird upgrade pricing to unlock next-generation CC5 HD tracking, full-frame GPU acceleration, non-linear curve controls, and dual-mocap capabilities.

New Creators & CC5 Users: Download iClone Personal , Reallusion's permanently free, zero-cost edition with no time limits. Pair it with the AccuFACE 2 Free Trial to test the entire tracking and animation workflow on personal CC5 characters and discover what native facial mocap can achieve.

Free Bonus Included: Both trial and full users receive Ultra Head Scans - Meg ($79 value) as a free bonus, available for direct download in the Content Manager via the Free Resource or Trial folder.

SOURCE Reallusion Inc.