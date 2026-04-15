REALLY Wireless Becomes World's First AI-Native Cell Carrier; Announces Clone Technology That Answers, Acts, And Calls On Behalf of Subscribers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REALLY, the wireless carrier that operates on T-Mobile's network, today announced a first-of-its-kind technology that allows subscribers to clone their voices and have their phone make and answer calls and take autonomous action on their behalf.

The REALLY Clone is a carrier-native AI agent trained on each subscriber's preferences, voice, and communication style. Because it operates at the carrier layer rather than as a third-party application, Clone can place and receive calls using the subscriber's real phone number. It requires almost no setup on the customer's end, making it easy for anyone to get started.

"I started REALLY because, ironically, the phone that was meant to connect us doesn't seem to anymore. The best moments happen when you put your phone down, when you're outside, present, with the people you love. Clone is just the beginning, and everything we build starts with privacy as the foundation so people trust their technology and we can all get back to being humans," said Adam Lyons, Founder and CEO of REALLY.

At launch, Clone capabilities will include:

answering and screening calls using the subscriber's voice and preferences;

making outbound calls and returning calls on the subscriber's behalf – from scheduling appointments and restaurant reservations to navigating automated phone systems and long hold times with airlines and hotels

autonomous subscription cancellation, where Clone speaks with retention teams and confirms completion

Last but not least, subscribers will have the option to combat spammers by asking Clone to keep them on the line, waste their time, and give them a full recap of the tale.

User data is protected through a secure, end-to-end privacy architecture. The parts of Clone unique to each subscriber are stored locally on the user's device, while any data that moves off device is encrypted end to end and is processed in a GPU based trusted execution environment without being exposed to REALLY or other third parties.

"We built the privacy layer before we built the AI deliberately," Lyons said. "You can't ask people to trust an AI with their phone number if you haven't already proven you'll protect their data. We did that work first."

REALLY operates on T-Mobile's 5G network, America's largest and fastest, supplemented by the company's proprietary decentralized wireless network of hundreds of privately deployed cell towers that fill coverage gaps in underserved areas.

Because REALLY is the carrier, Clone can leverage CPNI (Customer Proprietary Network Information), the protected data that includes call history, calling patterns, location, and communication behavior. Every carrier has this data. The company's privacy-first architecture ensures that CPNI is never bundled with personally identifiable information, never sold to third parties, and never shared with advertisers.

Clone uses this data exclusively to serve each individual subscriber. It is the fundamental advantage of building AI at the carrier layer rather than on top of it.

The company is also exploring satellite-based extended coverage partnerships that would bring service to areas beyond the reach of any traditional cell tower, with plans to share more later this year.

REALLY currently serves thousands of monthly subscribers and is targeting one million by 2027.

Clone will enter beta in the coming weeks. Current REALLY subscribers will receive priority access at no additional cost during the beta period. New subscribers who join before the beta launch will also receive early access. Interested consumers can sign up at really.com.

ABOUT REALLY WIRELESS

REALLY Wireless is the first AI-native wireless carrier, built from scratch around the idea that your phone number should work for you. Founded by Adam Lyons, who previously founded The Zebra (valued at over $1 billion), REALLY combines a nationwide 5G network, proprietary DeWi cell tower infrastructure, carrier-layer privacy protections, and embedded AI to create a fundamentally new kind of phone company. REALLY is backed by Floodgate and Moonshots Capital, among other investors. Learn more at really.com.

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SOURCE REALLY