RealSeq Biosciences Selected in Top 14 Life Sciences Companies for the 2022 BioTools Innovator Accelerator

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSeq Biosciences, a leader in RNA fragmentomics for accurate biomarker development from liquid biopsy, announced that it won a spot in the top 14 companies selected for the 2022 BioTools Innovator Accelerator.

With input from leading experts in the industry, BioTools Innovator selects the best & brightest biotech startups that are developing solutions to advance research & improve human health. From over 160 applicants 26 companies were invited to pitch to an evaluation panel consisting of companies including Danaher, J&J Innovation, ThermoFisher as well as government agencies such as Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to win one of the coveted spots in the 2022 BioTools Innovator cohort.

"These 14 companies represent the next frontier of innovative technologies that will help us develop solutions to diagnose and treat diseases more effectively and live healthier. We are thrilled to welcome them to the cohort," said Kathryn Zavala, managing director of BioTools Innovator. The Accelerator program culminates October 13, 2022 with 5 of the cohort companies advancing to compete for funding at the BioTools Innovator Capstone Event.

About RealSeq Biosciences

RealSeq is a privately held biotech company specializing in developing innovative technologies that focus on RNA fragmentomics as biomarkers for liquid biopsy. The Company's proprietary technology platforms include the RealSeq® family for non-biased small RNA library construction for next generation sequencing (NGS), targeted small RNA NGS, single-cell RNA NGS and the RiboMarker® platform for RNA-fragmentomics-based biomarkers of diseases where dissemination is critical to treatment outcomes including cancer and infectious diseases such as COVID. Visit https://www.realseqbiosciences.com for more information.

Media inquiries please contact: Anne Scholz, COO ([email protected] or 831.205.0127)

SOURCE RealSeq Biosciences, Inc.