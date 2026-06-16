Realtor.com® Monthly Rent Report: The Markets Locals Love -- and the Ones Outsiders Are Taking Over

Las Vegas leads in local renter loyalty, Raleigh draws the most outsiders — and in San Francisco, the AI boom may be turning renters into homeowners

AUSTIN, TEXAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Not every rental market is the same, and new data shows renters are voting with their feet. According to the Realtor.com® May Rental Report, while the national median asking rent fell to $1,686, down 1.5% year-over-year and marking the 34th consecutive month of declines, Realtor.com® 2026 Q1 Rental Cross-Market Demand data reveals a sharper story: some cities are holding onto their renters, and others are being defined by the people moving in from somewhere else.

"Local loyalty in markets like Las Vegas reflects renters finding real value close to home as rents soften. In markets like Raleigh, strong job opportunities and relative affordability are pulling in renters from across the country," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com®. "Renters and landlords alike can use this cross-market demand data to see which markets are magnets and which are anchors. Combined with pricing trends, these data not only signal how competitive a rental market is, they show whether that rental demand is homegrown or coming from outside of the market."

Where Renters Are Staying

Las Vegas leads the nation in local renter loyalty. In 2026 Q1, 70% of online rental searches by Las Vegas residents stayed within the metro, the highest rate among the 50 largest markets. Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and San Diego round out the top five. These five markets stand out as renter-friendly destinations where softening rents, higher vacancy rates, strong job markets, and warm weather combine to give residents little reason to look elsewhere.

Local loyalty has also grown significantly in several markets since 2020. Houston's retention rate rose 11 percentage points over six years, from 53.3% to 64.6%. Kansas City, Baltimore, and Cincinnati show the same trajectory.

Rental Markets Loved by Locals

Market 2026 Q1 Traffic to: 2020 Q1 Traffic to: Local market Out-of-metro market Local market Out-of-metro market Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV 70.0 % 30.0 % 75.3 % 24.7 % Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX 66.7 % 33.3 % 64.4 % 35.7 % San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 65.1 % 34.9 % 69.6 % 30.4 % Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX 64.6 % 35.4 % 53.3 % 46.8 % San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 64.3 % 35.7 % 62.0 % 38.0 %

Where Non-Local Demand Dominates

Raleigh attracted the highest share of out-of-market rental demand in 2026 Q1, with 69.1% of rental views coming from outside the metro. Richmond, Hartford, Providence, and Baltimore draw heavily from renters leaving New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C., attracted by more affordable rents and strong job markets in healthcare, financial services, and tech.

Detroit saw the most dramatic shift over time, with out-of-market rental demand nearly doubling between 2020 Q1 and 2026 Q1, rising from 28.1% to 51.8%.

Rental Markets Dominated Most by Outsiders

Market 2026 Q1 Traffic from: 2020 Q1 Traffic from: Out-of-market renters Local residents Out-of-market renters Local residents Raleigh-Cary, NC 69.1 % 30.9 % 59.0 % 41.0 % Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT 68.6 % 31.4 % 48.6 % 51.4 % Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 65.7 % 34.3 % 52.8 % 47.2 % Richmond, VA 64.7 % 35.3 % 52.5 % 47.5 % Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 64.4 % 35.6 % 48.6 % 51.4 %

Why San Francisco Is Different

San Francisco defies both patterns. Rents there rose 1.2% year-over-year in May, the opposite of the national trend. Local loyalty rose from 44.0% in 2020 Q1 to 55.0% in 2026 Q1, while out-of-market demand to San Francisco climbed from 43.1% to 64.1% over the same period.

Meanwhile, data shows fewer San Francisco residents are shopping for rentals overall. The explanation may lie outside the rental market entirely. San Francisco's homeownership rate climbed from 49% to 51.7% in a single year, according to the most recent Housing Vacancies and Homeownership data. The AI and tech hiring boom appears to be converting renters into owners, shrinking the pool of people shopping for rentals.

"Two things appear to be happening in San Francisco's rental market," said Jiayi Xu, economist at Realtor.com®. "First, rising wealth tied to the AI boom may be enabling more renters to transition into homeownership, pulling them out of the rental search pool altogether. Second, the renters who remain are showing more settled behavior — less likely to be browsing other markets, and more focused on staying put. The post-pandemic reshuffling, it seems, has run its course."

Appendix: Rental Data – 50 Largest Metropolitan Areas – May 2026

Market Median

Asking

Rent YOY Where are

demand coming

from: Views from

local Where are

demand

coming from:

Views from

outsiders Where are

locals

looking to: Views to

local Where are locals

looking to: Views

to other markets Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA $1,555 -3.1 % 64.7 % 35.3 % 33.2 % 66.8 % Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX $1,371 -4.3 % 44.1 % 55.9 % 66.7 % 33.3 % Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD $1,822 0.0 % 35.6 % 64.4 % 47.6 % 52.4 % Birmingham, AL $1,195 -1.2 % 43.7 % 56.3 % 22.1 % 77.9 % Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH $2,929 -3.7 % 53.7 % 46.3 % 49.5 % 50.5 % Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY NA NA 41.4 % 58.6 % 53.7 % 46.3 % Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC $1,494 -2.5 % 37.5 % 62.5 % 54.4 % 45.6 % Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN $1,829 0.6 % 75.0 % 25.0 % 46.5 % 53.5 % Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN $1,329 0.8 % 43.8 % 56.2 % 54.6 % 45.4 % Cleveland, OH $1,194 -1.2 % 44.1 % 55.9 % 57.9 % 42.1 % Columbus, OH $1,174 -0.8 % 43.9 % 56.1 % 51.9 % 48.1 % Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX $1,462 -2.9 % 71.3 % 28.7 % 50.0 % 50.0 % Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO $1,753 -3.8 % 50.9 % 49.1 % 29.2 % 70.8 % Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI $1,235 -4.1 % 48.2 % 51.8 % 64.2 % 35.9 % Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT NA NA 31.4 % 68.6 % 45.4 % 54.6 % Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX $1,380 -2.8 % 50.3 % 49.7 % 64.6 % 35.4 % Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN $1,268 -1.6 % 50.0 % 50.0 % 26.8 % 73.2 % Jacksonville, FL $1,474 -2.9 % 35.8 % 64.2 % 59.7 % 40.3 % Kansas City, MO-KS $1,421 2.7 % 47.5 % 52.5 % 47.5 % 52.5 % Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV $1,447 -2.2 % 53.2 % 46.8 % 70.0 % 30.0 % Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $2,760 -1.9 % 63.6 % 36.4 % 54.5 % 45.5 % Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN $1,214 -2.3 % 43.1 % 56.9 % 50.4 % 49.6 % Memphis, TN-MS-AR $1,107 -4.4 % 42.6 % 57.4 % 58.3 % 41.7 % Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL $2,284 -2.2 % 69.9 % 30.1 % 62.9 % 37.1 % Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI $1,727 0.7 % 41.6 % 58.4 % 52.7 % 47.4 % Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI $1,502 -0.3 % 58.0 % 42.0 % 39.0 % 61.1 % Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN $1,479 -5.1 % 36.7 % 63.3 % 53.5 % 46.5 % New Orleans-Metairie, LA NA NA 39.3 % 60.7 % 58.5 % 41.6 % New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ $2,962 2.1 % 74.5 % 25.5 % 46.1 % 53.9 % Oklahoma City, OK $913 -3.8 % 39.1 % 60.9 % 54.0 % 46.0 % Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL $1,675 -2.2 % 42.4 % 57.6 % 61.2 % 38.9 % Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD $1,761 -1.1 % 46.6 % 53.4 % 56.4 % 43.6 % Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ $1,442 -4.0 % 58.5 % 41.5 % 53.5 % 46.5 % Pittsburgh, PA $1,468 3.1 % 43.1 % 56.9 % 56.5 % 43.5 % Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA $1,599 -1.1 % 42.4 % 57.6 % 55.7 % 44.3 % Providence-Warwick, RI-MA $1,931 -2.1 % 34.3 % 65.7 % 50.6 % 49.4 % Raleigh-Cary, NC $1,435 -2.2 % 30.9 % 69.1 % 53.6 % 46.4 % Richmond, VA $1,528 -0.1 % 35.3 % 64.7 % 51.1 % 48.9 % Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA $2,053 -2.7 % 40.8 % 59.2 % 54.3 % 45.7 % Rochester, NY NA NA 41.0 % 59.0 % 50.9 % 49.1 % Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA $1,821 -2.0 % 36.8 % 63.2 % 51.4 % 48.6 % San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX $1,159 -4.3 % 45.6 % 54.4 % 65.1 % 34.9 % San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA $2,667 -2.9 % 38.3 % 61.7 % 64.3 % 35.7 % San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA $2,883 1.2 % 35.9 % 64.1 % 55.0 % 45.0 % San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $3,351 1.7 % 51.8 % 48.2 % 10.9 % 89.1 % Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $1,859 -2.1 % 52.4 % 47.6 % 32.5 % 67.5 % St. Louis, MO-IL $1,283 -1.8 % 49.4 % 50.6 % 63.2 % 36.8 % Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL $1,645 -4.5 % 41.5 % 58.5 % 62.3 % 37.7 % Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC $1,569 2.0 % 36.8 % 63.2 % 53.2 % 46.8 % Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV $2,285 -2.2 % 59.5 % 40.5 % 24.8 % 75.2 %

Methodology

Rental data as of May 2026 for studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom units advertised for rent on Realtor.com®. Rental units include apartments as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). We use rental sources that reliably report data each month within the 50 largest metropolitan areas. Realtor.com began publishing regular monthly rental trends reports in October 2020 with data history stretching to March 2019.

About Realtor.com®

For over 30 years, Realtor.com® has connected buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 real estate site REALTOR® agents recommend, Realtor.com® delivers consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com