Realtor.com® Publishes "The Essential First-Time Home Buyer's Book" to Simplify the Home-Buying Journey

Written by the seasoned editorial team at realtor.com ® , "The Essential First-Time Home Buyer's Book" covers everything from the questions to ask to determine whether you are ready to buy a home to how to save for a down payment, the varying architectural styles and the six worst homes for first-time buyers. The book also walks home shoppers through the process of what to expect when they've made a decision to take the home ownership plunge, dispels common myths, and offers a glossary of common terms.

"Buying a home is not an impulse purchase, and in fact, is a life-changing decision," said Judy Dutton, realtor.com® editor. "In this book, we don't overwhelm readers with obscure terms or a slew of statistics. Instead, we offer actionable advice and realistic solutions that break down the complex process of first-time home buying to help the homebuyer feel confident, ask the right questions and ultimately choose the right home for them."

Geared toward serious home buyers, realtor.com® provides an approachable and eye-catching experience by including pop-up boxes with fun facts, charts, checklists, quizzes and more to provide an education yet entertaining reading experience. In addition, readers will get advice on:

5 things you should never say when buying a home

5 necessary questions to ask a real estate agent

What to do if your appraisal came in low

Rundown of a home inspection checklist

5 things never to say at the closing table

The book draws from articles written by the company's editorial team, sourcing information from a network of experts, which publishes more than a dozen real estate-related articles every day. It is available for pre-sale on Amazon and eBook (Kindle $9.99) on May 1, 2019 and will be released in paperback on June 1, 2019 for $14.99.

Here's what the experts are saying about realtor.com®'s "The Essential First-Time Home Buyer's Book":

"If you only read one book about buying your first home, realtor.com's 'Essential First-Time Home Buyer's Book' is definitely worth your time. Informative and thorough, the book not only demystifies the entire buying process but helps you avoid the costly mistakes many buyers make simply because they neglect to ask the right questions. After reading this, my only regret is that I didn't write it myself. It's that good." — Dolly Lenz, New York City-based real estate broker at Dolly Lenz Real Estate LLC

"Insightful, easy to understand, and filled with practical knowledge, 'The Essential First-Time Home Buyer's Book' should be in the hands of anyone even considering buying a home. It's a straight-talking guide through the entire real estate process, from dreaming about owning a home, to moving your furniture into it. I've been buying and selling properties for nearly 25 years, and found the savvy tips on avoiding pitfalls and navigating through negotiations to be invaluable. It's a comprehensive guide that makes the daunting experience of purchasing real estate completely manageable and attainable; how I wish I had this book when I was buying my first house!" — Jennifer Farrell, television host and real estate expert

"This book is a must-read for any home buyer. 'The Essential First-Time Home Buyer's Book' walks readers through the whole home-buying process, explaining the things that pop up along the way. Things like 'contingencies' and 'title insurance', or even what to expect in 'escrow.' They don't teach this stuff in school! That is one of the main points I drive home in my real estate books and when I do a TV appearances. The most important thing a home buyer can do is learn about the process before they start. With this book, an educated home buyer can house hunt with confidence, and will save themselves thousands of dollars in the process." — Michael Corbett, real estate expert, host/producer "Extra!" and "Extra!'s Mansions and Millionaires," author of "Find It, Fix It, Flip It"

