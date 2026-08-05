Realty Income Announces Operating Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

For the three months ended June 30, 2026:

Net income available to common stockholders was $344.0 million, or $0.37 per share

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share increased 3.8% to $1.09 per share, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025

Invested $2.6 billion; our Pro-Rata Share was $2.1 billion at an Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield of 7.3%

Net Debt to Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA re was 5.4x

was 5.4x Achieved a rent recapture rate of 102.7% on properties re-leased

Events subsequent to June 30, 2026:

In July 2026, issued €600.0 million of 3.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2032

In July 2026, amended and restated our unsecured revolving credit facility to $5.5 billion and commercial paper programs to $5.5 billion

In August 2026, assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A' with a Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings

CEO Comments

"Our results reflect the strength of Realty Income's diversified platform and our disciplined approach to capital allocation," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's Chief Executive Officer. "As demonstrated by our recently announced $6 billion hyperscale data center joint venture and the continued expansion of our Realty Income Investment Management platform, we are leveraging our scale, relationships, and track record to access new sources of growth while maintaining the same disciplined underwriting standards that have defined Realty Income for decades."

"Supported by the resilience of our core portfolio and contributions from these complementary growth channels, we delivered another quarter of solid AFFO per share growth and invested approximately $2.6 billion, or $2.1 billion at our share, during the quarter. As a result, we are pleased to raise our 2026 AFFO per share guidance to $4.44 - $4.45, reflecting approximately 4% growth rate at the midpoint."

Select Financial Results

The following summarizes our select financial results (dollars in millions, except per share data):





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Total revenue

$ 1,547.7

$ 1,410.4

$ 3,096.4

$ 2,790.9 Net income available to common stockholders (1)

$ 344.0

$ 196.9

$ 655.7

$ 446.7 Net income per share

$ 0.37

$ 0.22

$ 0.70

$ 0.50 Funds from operations available to common stockholders (FFO) (2)

$ 996.6

$ 955.7

$ 1,990.2

$ 1,893.4 FFO per share

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 2.13

$ 2.11 Normalized funds from operations available to common

stockholders (Normalized FFO) (2)

$ 998.7

$ 956.1

$ 2,003.0

$ 1,894.0 Normalized FFO per share

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 2.14

$ 2.11 Adjusted funds from operations available to common stockholders

(AFFO) (2)

$ 1,022.1

$ 947.5

$ 2,079.7

$ 1,897.2 AFFO per share

$ 1.09

$ 1.05

$ 2.22

$ 2.11





(1) The calculation to determine net income available to common stockholders includes provisions for impairment of real estate, provisions for credit losses on loans and financing receivables, gain on sales of real estate, and foreign currency gain and loss. These items can vary from quarter to quarter and can significantly impact net income available to common stockholders and period to period comparisons. (2) FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Normalized FFO is based on FFO and adjusted to exclude merger, transaction, and other costs, net and AFFO further adjusts Normalized FFO for unique revenue and expense items. Please see the Glossary for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics. Please see pages 10 and 11 herein for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dividend Increases

In June 2026, we announced the 115th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 135th increase since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of June 30, 2026 was $3.252 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 0.7% to $0.812 in the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $0.806 during the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing 74.5% of our diluted AFFO per share of $1.09 during the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

As of June 30, 2026, we owned or held interests in 15,588 properties, which were leased to 1,798 clients doing business in 92 industries. Our diversified portfolio of commercial properties under long-term, net lease agreements is actively managed with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 8.6 years. Our portfolio of commercial real estate has historically provided dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of June 30, 2026, portfolio occupancy was 98.8% with 188 properties available for lease or sale, as compared to 98.9% as of March 31, 2026 and 98.6% as of June 30, 2025. Our property-level occupancy rates exclude properties with ancillary leases only, such as cell towers and billboards, and properties with possession pending, and include properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. Below is a summary of our portfolio activity for the periods indicated below:

Changes in Occupancy

Three months ended June 30, 2026

Properties available for lease as of March 31, 2026 172 Lease expirations (1) 480 Re-leases to same client (385) Re-leases to new client (34) Vacant dispositions (45) Properties available for lease as of June 30, 2026 188



Six months ended June 30, 2026

Properties available for lease as of December 31, 2025 173 Lease expirations (1) 800 Re-leases to same client (605) Re-leases to new client (57) Vacant dispositions (123) Properties available for lease as of June 30, 2026 188





(1) Includes scheduled and unscheduled expirations (including leases rejected in bankruptcy), as well as future expirations resolved in the periods indicated above.

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the new Annualized Base Rent on re-leased units was $110.3 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $107.4 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 102.7% on the re-leased units. Please see the Glossary for our definition of Annualized Base Rent.

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the new Annualized Base Rent on re-leased units was $183.5 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $178.2 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 103.0% on the re-leased units.

Investment Summary

The following table summarizes our investments for the periods indicated below (dollars in millions):



Three months ended June 30, 2026

Six months ended June 30, 2026

Investment Pro-Rata

Share(1)

Weighted

Average

Term

(Years) (1) Number of

Properties

Investment Pro-

Rata

Share (1)

Weighted

Average

Term

(Years) (1) Number of

Properties







Acquisitions





















U.S. wholly-owned $ 887.3 $ 887.3

10.8 52

$ 1,259.7 $ 1,259.7

10.5 135 U.S. Core Plus Fund 672.5 180.1

12.2 37

843.9 246.0

11.6 58 Europe wholly-owned 243.9 243.9

9.7 5

1,000.0 1,000.0

6.7 47 Non-wholly owned(2) — —

— —

280.1 238.5

14.1 6 Total real estate acquisitions(3) $ 1,803.7 $ 1,311.3

10.7 94

$ 3,383.7 $ 2,744.2

9.4 246 Initial Weighted Average Cash

Yield(4)

6.4 %









6.5 %





Real estate properties under

development





















U.S. wholly-owned $ 44.2 $ 44.2

16.6 24

$ 74.5 $ 74.5

17.1 43 Europe wholly-owned 17.2 17.2

12.2 12

51.3 51.3

13.9 20 Non-wholly owned(2) 74.0 73.3

7.6 14

165.4 164.1

8.7 29 Total real estate properties

under development(3) $ 135.4 $ 134.7

11.1 50

$ 291.2 $ 289.9

11.8 92 Initial Weighted Average Cash

Yield(4)

7.6 %









7.5 %





Other investments(5)





















U.S. wholly-owned $ 513.3 $ 513.3

4.0 —

$ 1,233.1 $ 1,233.1

3.8 — Europe wholly-owned 93.4 93.4

2.8 —

345.1 345.1

3.5 — Other wholly-owned 22.0 22.0

1.7 —

82.0 82.0

1.9 — Total other investments $ 628.7 $ 628.7

3.8 —

$ 1,660.2 $ 1,660.2

3.7 — Initial Weighted Average Cash

Yield(4)

9.2 %









8.3 %





























Total investments $ 2,567.8 $ 2,074.7

8.1 144

$ 5,335.1 $ 4,694.3

7.2 338 Initial Weighted Average Cash

Yield(4)

7.3 %









7.2 %





























Supplementary Information:





















Total U.S. and other volume

$ 1,677.9









$ 3,011.4





Initial Weighted Average Cash

Yield(4)

7.4 %









7.4 %





Total Europe volume

$ 396.8









$ 1,682.9





Initial Weighted Average Cash

Yield(4)

7.0 %









7.0 %





Investment Grade Clients(6)

38 %









40 %





Initial Weighted Average Cash

Yield - U.S. Core Plus Fund(4)

6.0 %









5.8 %





Initial Weighted Average Cash

Yield - U.S. Wholly-owned(4)

7.5 %









7.5 %





































(1) Reflects adjustments for our Pro-Rata Share based on our proportionate economic ownership of our joint ventures (which adds our economic ownership percentage of unconsolidated entities and deducts noncontrolling interests). Please see the Glossary for our definition of Pro-Rata Share for more information. (2) Non-wholly owned represents U.S. and European investments not 100% owned by Realty Income, excluding the U.S. Core Plus Fund. (3) For the three months ended June 30, 2026, our clients occupying the new properties are 34.0% retail, 65.0% industrial, and 1.0% other property types based on Cash Income. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, our clients occupying the new properties are 50.3% retail, 47.8% industrial, and 1.9% other property types based on Cash Income. Please see the Glossary for our definition of Cash Income. (4) Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield is a supplemental operating measure. Cash Income used in the calculation of Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield for investments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 includes $1.4 million and $3.8 million, respectively, received as settlement credits as the reimbursement of free rent periods. Please see the Glossary for our definitions of Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield and Cash Income. (5) Represents various loans across the U.S. and Europe, including construction loans in Mexico related to Realty Income's strategic partnership with GIC, as well as loans associated with a data center joint venture. (6) Represents approximate percentage of annualized cash income generated by investments from Investment Grade Clients at the date of investment. Please see the Glossary for our definition of Investment Grade Clients.

Same Store Rental Revenue

The following summarizes our Same Store Rental Revenue for 14,619 properties under lease for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (dollars in millions):



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

% Increase

2026

2025

2026

2025

Three Months

Six Months Same Store Rental Revenue $ 1,169.2

$ 1,155.5

$ 2,335.2

$ 2,311.7

1.2 %

1.0 %

For purposes of comparability, Same Store Rental Revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the applicable exchange rate as of June 30, 2026. Same Store Rental Revenue also includes our Pro-Rata Share of rental revenue from properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures and amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests based on their respective ownership percentages. Please see the Glossary to see definitions of our Same Store Pool and Same Store Rental Revenue.

Property Dispositions

The following summarizes our property dispositions (dollars in millions):



Three months ended June 30, 2026

Six months ended June 30, 2026 Properties sold 80

177 Net sales proceeds $ 160.7

$ 348.6 Gain on sales of real estate $ 38.3

$ 73.9

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2026, we had $3.5 billion total available liquidity at our Pro-Rata Share(1), comprised of the components summarized below (dollars in millions):

Cash and cash equivalents (2) $ 534.6 Availability under credit facilities (3) 3,152.7 Unsettled At-the-Market ("ATM") forwards (4) 1,228.3 Less: commercial paper borrowings (1,441.4) Total available liquidity at our Pro-Rata Share $ 3,474.2





(1) Please see the Glossary for our definition of Pro-Rata Share for more information. (2) Reflects adjustments based on our proportionate economic ownership of our joint ventures. Calculated as cash and cash equivalents per the consolidated balance sheet of $552.6 million, plus our Pro-Rata Share of unconsolidated entities cash of $23.4 million, less adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests of $41.4 million. (3) Represents our availability under the $4.0 billion revolving credit facility and our Pro-Rata Share of availability under the $1.38 billion Fund credit facility, which includes a $1.0 billion revolving facility, and a $380.0 million term loan which was fully drawn as of June 30, 2026. (4) As of June 30, 2026, we had outstanding forward-sale agreements under our ATM program for a total of 21.1 million shares of common stock, which have been executed at a weighted average price of $58.34 per share (assuming full physical settlement of all outstanding shares of common stock, subject to such forward sale agreements and certain assumptions made with respect to settlement dates).

Capital Raising

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, we raised $843.0 million of proceeds from the sale of common stock at a weighted average price of $61.52 per share, primarily through the sale of 13.7 million shares of common stock pursuant to forward sale agreements under our ATM program. As of August 5, 2026, approximately 22.5 million shares of common stock subject to ATM forward sale agreements remain unsettled, of which 1.4 million shares were sold in July 2026, representing approximately $1.3 billion in expected net proceeds and a weighted average initial gross price of $60.34 per share. ATM net sale proceeds assume full physical settlement of all outstanding shares of common stock, subject to such forward sale agreements and certain assumptions made with respect to settlement dates.

On July 1, 2026, our U.S. Core Plus Fund called $265.7 million of capital from third-party investors, resulting in an indirect ownership of 23.6% in the Fund.

In July 2026, we issued €600.0 million of 3.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). The public offering price for the 2032 Notes was 99.518% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 3.716%.

In April 2026, we issued $800.0 million of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due April 2033 (the "April 2033 Notes"). The public offering price for the April 2033 Notes was 98.261% of the principal amount for an effective yield to maturity of 5.047%. Interest is paid semi-annually. In connection with the issuance, we executed a $500 million U.S. Dollar-to-Euro 7-year cross currency swap, resulting in approximately €436 million of proceeds and an effective fixed-rate, Euro-denominated yield to maturity of approximately 4.07% and coupon rate of 3.81%. On a combined basis, the Notes and related swap resulted in an effective blended yield to maturity of approximately 4.44% and blended coupon rate of 4.16%.

Expanded Revolving Credit Facilities and Commercial Paper Programs

In July 2026, we closed on the recast and expansion of our $5.5 billion multicurrency unsecured revolving credit facilities, upsized from the prior $4.0 billion capacity. In addition, we also announced an expanded combined capacity of $5.5 billion for our global commercial paper programs, upsized from the prior $3.0 billion combined capacity.

'A' Credit Rating from Fitch Ratings

On August 3, 2026, Fitch Ratings assigned Realty Income a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A' with a Stable Outlook. In its press release, Fitch Ratings cited Realty Income's long operating history and cycle-tested performance, durable cash flow, portfolio diversification, and strong access to multiple sources of capital as key drivers supporting its 'A' rating.

Guidance

Summarized below are approximate estimates of the key components of our 2026 earnings guidance (with 2026 actual results for comparison):



Revised 2026

Guidance

Prior 2026

Guidance(1)

YTD Actuals at

June 30, 2026 Net income per share(2) $1.59 - $1.60

$1.60 - $1.63

$0.70 Real estate depreciation per share $2.66

$2.65

$1.36 Other adjustments per share(3) $0.19

$0.16

$0.16 AFFO per share $4.44 - $4.45

$4.41 - $4.44

$2.22 Same store rent growth 1.1% - 1.3%

1.0% - 1.3%

1.0 % Occupancy Approx 98.5%

Approx 98.5%

98.8 % Cash G&A expenses (% of total Gross Asset Value)(4)(5) 21 - 22 bps

20 - 23 bps

11 bps Property expenses (non-reimbursable) (% of total

revenue)(6) Approx 1.5%

Approx 1.5%

1.4 % Income tax expenses $100 - $110 million

$100 - $110 million

$52 million Investment volume (at 100%) $10.0 billion

$9.5 billion

$5.3 billion Lease termination income $45 - $50 million

$45 - $50 million

$41 million













(1) As issued on May 6, 2026. (2) Net income per share excludes future impairment and foreign currency or derivative gains or losses due to the inherent unpredictability of forecasting these items. (3) Includes net adjustments for gains or losses on sales of properties, impairments, and merger, transaction, and other non-recurring costs. (4) Cash G&A represents 'General and administrative' expenses as presented in our consolidated statements of income, less share-based compensation costs. (5) Please see the Glossary for our definition of Gross Asset Value. (6) Total revenue excludes client reimbursements.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with the release of our operating results, we will host a conference call on August 5, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PDT to discuss the operating results. To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1264 (United States) or (412) 317-5632 (International). When prompted, please ask for the Realty Income conference call.

A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling (855) 669-9658 (United States) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering the conference ID 5929348. The telephone replay will be available through August 12, 2026.

A live webcast will be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link on the company's home page at www.realtyincome.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live broadcast. No access code is required for this replay.

Supplemental Materials

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 is available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/investors/quarterly-and-annual-results.

About Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O), an S&P 500 company, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies®. Founded in 1969, we serve our clients as a full-service real estate capital provider. As of June 30, 2026, we have a portfolio of over 15,500 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the United Kingdom ("U.K."), and eight other countries in Europe. We are known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®" and have a mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. Since our founding, we have declared 673 consecutive monthly dividends and are a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index for having increased our dividend for over 31 consecutive years. Additional information about the company can be found at www.realtyincome.com. Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website (www.realtyincome.com/investors), press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "assume," "expect," "believe," "intend," "continue," "should," "may," "likely," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include discussions of our business, strategy, plans, and the intentions of management; joint ventures, partnerships, and portfolio including management thereof; our platform; growth and capital strategies including our private capital business, investment pipeline and intentions to acquire or dispose of properties (including geographies, timing, partners, clients and terms); re-leases, re-development and speculative development of properties and expenditures related thereto; operations and results; guidance; our share repurchase program; settlement of shares of common stock sold pursuant to forward sale confirmations under our ATM program; dividends, including the amount, timing and payments of dividends; and macroeconomic and other business trends, including interest rates and trends in the market for long-term leases of freestanding, single-client properties. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are, among others, our continued qualification as a real estate investment trust; general domestic and foreign business, economic, or financial conditions; competition; fluctuating interest and currency rates; inflation and its impact on our clients and us; access to debt and equity capital markets and other sources of funding (including the terms, structure and partners of such funding); volatility and uncertainty in the credit and financial markets; other risks inherent in real estate, private capital, credit and mezzanine investments, and joint ventures or co-investment ventures, including solvency, defaults under leases, bankruptcies, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments (including rights of first refusal or rights of first offer), and potential damages from natural disasters; impairments in the value of our real estate assets; volatility and changes in domestic and foreign laws and the application, enforcement or interpretation thereof (including with respect to tax laws and rates); property ownership through co-investment ventures, funds, joint ventures, partnerships and other arrangements which, among other things, may transfer or limit our control of the underlying investments; epidemics or pandemics; the loss of key personnel; the threat and outcome of any legal proceedings to which we are a party or which may occur in the future; acts of terrorism and war; and the anticipated benefits from mergers, acquisitions, co-investment ventures, funds, joint ventures, partnerships and other arrangements; and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future plans and performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Past operating results and performance are provided for informational purposes and are not a guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue. Actual plans and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in this press release and forecasts made in the forward-looking statements discussed in this press release may not materialize. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements or publicly release the results of any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)







Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 REVENUE















Rental (including reimbursements) (1)

$ 1,426,467

$ 1,338,188

$ 2,867,284

$ 2,651,245 Interest income on financing receivables

32,024

32,382

64,154

65,017 Interest and dividend income on loans and preferred equity

investments

88,517

39,480

158,627

74,216 Other

703

328

6,373

405 Total revenue

1,547,711

1,410,378

3,096,438

2,790,883 EXPENSES















Depreciation and amortization

644,677

647,849

1,274,952

1,256,784 Interest

312,083

283,824

604,023

552,198 Property (including reimbursements)

112,439

107,422

229,282

214,103 General and administrative

57,605

49,329

116,490

93,373 Provisions for impairment of real estate

54,185

142,255

144,350

239,673 Provisions for credit losses on loans and financing receivables

7,258

1,108

46,361

20,279 Merger, transaction, and other costs, net

2,058

331

12,845

610 Total expenses

1,190,305

1,232,118

2,428,303

2,377,020 Gain on sales of real estate

38,260

38,566

73,902

61,103 Foreign currency and derivative loss, net

(8,824)

(4,388)

(25,844)

(6,933) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

2,204

3,269

4,873

7,626 Other income, net

7,275

7,369

22,385

14,536 Income before income taxes

396,321

223,076

743,451

490,195 Income taxes

(25,808)

(24,065)

(52,003)

(39,722) Net income

370,513

199,011

691,448

450,473 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(26,558)

(2,092)

(35,727)

(3,739) Net income available to common stockholders

$ 343,955

$ 196,919

$ 655,721

$ 446,734 Funds from operations available to common stockholders (FFO)

$ 996,600

$ 955,748

$ 1,990,201

$ 1,893,403 Normalized funds from operations available to common

stockholders (Normalized FFO)

$ 998,658

$ 956,079

$ 2,003,046

$ 1,894,013 Adjusted funds from operations available to common

stockholders (AFFO)

$ 1,022,120

$ 947,491

$ 2,079,673

$ 1,897,207 Amounts available to common stockholders per common share:















Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.37

$ 0.22

$ 0.70

$ 0.50 FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 2.14

$ 2.11 Diluted

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 2.13

$ 2.11 Normalized FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 2.15

$ 2.11 Diluted

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 2.14

$ 2.11 AFFO per common share:















Basic

$ 1.10

$ 1.05

$ 2.23

$ 2.11 Diluted

$ 1.09

$ 1.05

$ 2.22

$ 2.11 Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.8115

$ 0.8055

$ 1.6215

$ 1.6015





(1) Includes client reimbursements of $91.1 million and $87.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $188.6 million and $174.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Additionally, includes reserves to rental revenue, exclusive of non-cash reserves, of $4.6 million and $10.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $11.0 million and $17.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Normalized FFO)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



FFO and Normalized FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary for our definitions and

explanations of how we utilize these metrics.







Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 343,955

$ 196,919

$ 655,721

$ 446,734 Depreciation and amortization

644,677

647,849

1,274,952

1,256,784 Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment

(802)

(604)

(1,589)

(1,142) Provisions for impairment of real estate

54,185

142,254

144,350

239,672 Gain on sales of real estate

(38,260)

(38,566)

(73,902)

(61,103) Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

9,021

9,085

18,499

15,340 FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(16,176)

(1,189)

(27,830)

(2,882) FFO available to common stockholders

$ 996,600

$ 955,748

$ 1,990,201

$ 1,893,403 FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

2,344

2,417

4,377

4,842 Diluted FFO

$ 998,944

$ 958,165

$ 1,994,578

$ 1,898,245

















FFO available to common stockholders

$ 996,600

$ 955,748

$ 1,990,201

$ 1,893,403 Merger, transaction, and other costs, net

2,058

331

12,845

610 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 998,658

$ 956,079

$ 2,003,046

$ 1,894,013 Normalized FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

2,344

2,417

4,377

4,842 Diluted Normalized FFO

$ 1,001,002

$ 958,496

$ 2,007,423

$ 1,898,855

















FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 2.14

$ 2.11 Diluted

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 2.13

$ 2.11 Normalized FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 2.15

$ 2.11 Diluted

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 2.14

$ 2.11 Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 756,779

$ 727,450

$ 1,514,811

$ 1,439,274 FFO after distributions

$ 239,821

$ 228,298

$ 475,390

$ 454,129 Normalized FFO after distributions

$ 241,879

$ 228,629

$ 488,235

$ 454,739 Weighted average number of common shares used for FFO and

Normalized FFO:















Basic

932,307

902,966

932,133

897,338 Diluted

937,344

906,398

937,117

900,797

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize

this metric.



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 343,955

$ 196,919

$ 655,721

$ 446,734 Cumulative adjustments to calculate Normalized FFO (1)

654,703

759,160

1,347,325

1,447,279 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

998,658

956,079

2,003,046

1,894,013 Debt-related non-cash items:















Amortization of net debt discounts and deferred financing costs

17,696

8,257

33,074

14,890 Amortization of acquired interest rate swap value (2)

1,530

3,555

3,061

7,266 Capital expenditures from operating properties:















Leasing costs and commissions

(1,944)

(1,985)

(3,298)

(2,865) Recurring capital expenditures

—

(221)

(170)

(240) Other non-cash items:















Provisions for credit losses on loans and financing receivables

7,258

1,109

46,361

20,280 Amortization of share-based compensation

9,268

8,110

20,651

14,009 Straight-line rent and expenses, net

(39,536)

(30,226)

(79,046)

(74,038) Amortization of above and below-market leases, net

16,883

6,287

30,763

21,613 Deferred tax expense

281

413

1,718

309 Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

(320)

(1,678)

(774)

(1,641) Executive severance charge (3)

255

—

1,846

— Other adjustments (4)

12,091

(2,209)

22,441

3,611 AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 1,022,120

$ 947,491

$ 2,079,673

$ 1,897,207 AFFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

2,338

2,401

4,772

4,802 Diluted AFFO

$ 1,024,458

$ 949,892

$ 2,084,445

$ 1,902,009 AFFO per common share:















Basic

$ 1.10

$ 1.05

$ 2.23

$ 2.11 Diluted

$ 1.09

$ 1.05

$ 2.22

$ 2.11 Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 756,779

$ 727,450

$ 1,514,811

$ 1,439,274 AFFO after distributions

$ 265,341

$ 220,041

$ 564,862

$ 457,933 Weighted average number of common shares used for AFFO:















Basic

932,307

902,966

932,133

897,338 Diluted

937,344

906,398

937,117

900,797





(1) See Normalized FFO calculations on page 10 for reconciling items. (2) Includes the amortization of the purchase price allocated to interest rate swaps acquired in our merger with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (3) The executive severance charge reflects certain benefits related to our Chief Legal Officer's expected departure in September 2026. (4) Includes primarily non-cash foreign currency losses (gains) from remeasurement to USD, mark-to-market adjustments on investments and derivatives that are non-cash in nature, obligations related to financing lease liabilities, and adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests.

HISTORICAL FFO AND AFFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



For the three months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2024

2023

2022 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 343,955

$ 196,919

$ 256,804

$ 195,415

$ 223,207 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture,

fixtures and equipment

643,875

647,245

604,960

471,981

408,948 Provisions for impairment of real estate

54,185

142,254

87,204

29,815

7,691 Gain on sales of real estate

(38,260)

(38,566)

(25,153)

(7,824)

(40,572) Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated

entities

9,021

9,085

6,380

(465)

9,860 FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(16,176)

(1,189)

(1,062)

(937)

(319) FFO available to common stockholders

$ 996,600

$ 955,748

$ 929,133

$ 687,985

$ 608,815 Merger, transaction, and other costs, net

2,058

331

2,754

341

2,729 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 998,658

$ 956,079

$ 931,887

$ 688,326

$ 611,544 FFO per diluted share

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 1.07

$ 1.02

$ 1.01 Normalized FFO per diluted share

$ 1.07

$ 1.06

$ 1.07

$ 1.02

$ 1.02 AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 1,022,120

$ 947,491

$ 921,074

$ 671,737

$ 583,728 AFFO per diluted share

$ 1.09

$ 1.05

$ 1.06

$ 1.00

$ 0.97 Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.8115

$ 0.8055

$ 0.7765

$ 0.7650

$ 0.7410 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO,

Normalized FFO, and AFFO

937,344

906,398

872,520

676,388

603,091





















For the six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2024

2023

2022 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 655,721

$ 446,734

$ 386,500

$ 420,431

$ 422,576 Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture,

fixtures and equipment

1,273,363

1,255,642

1,185,401

922,916

812,232 Provisions for impairment of real estate

144,350

239,672

175,401

42,993

14,729 Gain on sales of real estate

(73,902)

(61,103)

(41,727)

(12,103)

(50,728) Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated

entities

18,499

15,340

11,054

(465)

12,095 FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(27,830)

(2,882)

(1,813)

(1,496)

(673) FFO available to common stockholders

$ 1,990,201

$ 1,893,403

$ 1,714,816

$ 1,372,276

$ 1,210,231 Merger, transaction, and other costs, net

12,845

610

96,858

1,648

9,248 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 2,003,046

$ 1,894,013

$ 1,811,674

$ 1,373,924

$ 1,219,479 FFO per diluted share

$ 2.13

$ 2.11

$ 2.01

$ 2.05

$ 2.02 Normalized FFO per diluted share

$ 2.14

$ 2.11

$ 2.12

$ 2.06

$ 2.04 AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 2,079,673

$ 1,897,207

$ 1,783,945

$ 1,322,466

$ 1,163,826 AFFO per diluted share

$ 2.22

$ 2.11

$ 2.09

$ 1.98

$ 1.94 Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 1.6215

$ 1.6015

$ 1.5460

$ 1.5165

$ 1.4805 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO,

Normalized FFO and AFFO

937,117

900,797

854,806

669,903

599,201

ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)







Three months ended June 30, 2026 Net income

$ 370,513 Interest

312,083 Income taxes

25,808 Depreciation and amortization

644,677 Executive severance charge

255 Provisions for impairment of real estate

54,185 Provisions for credit losses on loans and financing receivables

7,258 Merger, transaction, and other costs, net

2,058 Gain on sales of real estate

(38,260) Foreign currency and derivative loss, net

8,824 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(2,204) Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$ 1,385,197 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$ 5,540,788 Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments

$ 111,889 Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$ 5,652,677 Total debt per the consolidated balance sheet, excluding deferred financing costs and net discounts

$ 30,990,552 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(552,648) Net Debt

$ 30,437,904 Less: Expected proceeds from unsettled forward equity (2)

(1,228,280) Net Debt - Inclusive of Unsettled ATM Forward Equity

$ 29,209,624 Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

5.4x Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre - Inclusive of Unsettled ATM Forward Equity(1)

5.2x





(1) Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, and Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre - Inclusive of Unsettled ATM Forward Equity are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary for our definitions of these terms and an explanation of how we utilize these metrics. (2) As of June 30, 2026, we had outstanding forward sale agreements under our ATM program for a total of 21.1 million shares of common stock, which have been executed at a weighted average forward price of $58.34 per share (assuming full physical settlement of all outstanding shares of common stock, subject to such forward sale agreements and certain assumptions made with respect to settlement dates).

The Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments, which include transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S. GAAP, consist of adjustments to incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from investments we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and Adjusted EBITDAre from investments we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable quarter. Our calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The following table summarizes our Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments related to our Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre calculation for the period indicated below (in thousands):





Three months ended June 30, 2026 Annualized pro forma adjustments from investments acquired or stabilized

$ 121,946 Annualized pro forma adjustments from investments disposed

(10,057) Annualized Pro Forma Adjustments

$ 111,889

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(in thousands) (unaudited)



Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the

Glossary for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize these metrics.







Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,019,585

$ 1,848,185 Changes in net working capital

33,518

4,203 Capital expenditures (1)

(50,406)

(32,838) Distributions paid to common stockholders

(1,514,811)

(1,439,274) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests

(17,750)

(5,976) Merger, transaction, and other costs, net

12,845

610 Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 482,981

$ 374,910 Annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 965,962

$ 749,820





(1) Excludes capital expenditures which directly generate incremental rental revenue on our leases.

Reconciliation of Same Store Rental Revenue to Rental Revenue (Including Reimbursements)

(in thousands) (unaudited)



Same Store Rental Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Glossary for our definition and an

explanation of how we utilize this metric.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Rental revenue (including reimbursements) $ 1,426,467

$ 1,338,188

$ 2,867,284

$ 2,651,245 Constant currency adjustment (1) (4,172)

(1,064)

(9,507)

10,213 Straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments 4,017

570

4,237

(285) Contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients (88,423)

(86,236)

(181,715)

(171,379) Revenue from excluded properties (2) (138,254)

(71,273)

(250,242)

(133,590) Other excluded revenue (3) (1,780)

(9,503)

(42,110)

(10,769) Revenue from unconsolidated entities (4) 27,347

29,111

54,119

54,870 Revenue attributable to noncontrolling interests (5) (56,015)

(44,265)

(106,904)

(88,604) Same Store Rental Revenue $ 1,169,187

$ 1,155,528

$ 2,335,162

$ 2,311,701





(1) For purposes of comparability, Same Store Rental Revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the applicable exchange rate as of June 30, 2026. (2) Please see the Glossary for our definitions of Same Store Pool and Same Store Rental Revenue. (3) "Other excluded revenue" primarily consists of reimbursements related to lease termination fees and other settlement income. (4) Represents our Pro-Rata Share of rental revenue from properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. (5) Represents the portion of rental revenue attributable to noncontrolling interest based on their pro-rata ownership.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)







June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS







Real estate held for investment, at cost:







Land

$ 18,906,217

$ 18,368,029 Buildings and improvements

45,672,483

43,824,410 Total real estate held for investment, at cost

64,578,700

62,192,439 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(9,466,261)

(8,778,536) Real estate held for investment, net

55,112,439

53,413,903 Real estate and lease intangibles held for sale, net

153,134

91,784 Cash and cash equivalents

552,648

434,842 Accounts receivable, net

1,134,987

1,053,487 Lease intangible assets, net

5,616,706

5,717,241 Goodwill

4,932,199

4,932,199 Investment in loans and financing receivables, net

4,888,860

3,271,002 Investment in unconsolidated entities

1,348,453

1,256,456 Other assets, net

2,702,049

2,624,698 Total assets

$ 76,441,475

$ 72,795,612









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Distributions payable

$ 259,252

$ 255,171 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,119,132

1,060,969 Lease intangible liabilities, net

1,457,071

1,493,958 Other liabilities

1,020,290

1,066,809 Revolving credit facilities and commercial paper

2,762,585

2,023,414 Term loans, net

2,760,395

1,701,615 Mortgages payable, net

37,085

37,761 Notes payable, net

25,091,588

25,031,947 Total liabilities

$ 34,507,398

$ 32,671,644 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and paid in capital, par value $0.01 per share,

1,300,000 shares authorized, 946,202 and 933,975 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively

$ 50,845,906

$ 49,861,660 Distributions in excess of net income

(11,391,151)

(10,527,984) Accumulated other comprehensive income

94,802

105,019 Total stockholders' equity

$ 39,549,557

$ 39,438,695 Noncontrolling interests

2,384,520

685,273 Total equity

$ 41,934,077

$ 40,123,968 Total liabilities and equity

$ 76,441,475

$ 72,795,612

GLOSSARY

Adjusted EBITDAre. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") established an EBITDA metric for real estate companies (i.e., EBITDA for real estate, or EBITDAre) it believed would provide investors with a consistent measure to help make investment decisions among certain REITs. Our definition of "Adjusted EBITDAre" is generally consistent with the Nareit definition, other than our adjustment to remove foreign currency and derivative gain and loss and merger, transaction, and other costs, net. We define Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the most recent quarter as earnings (net income) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) executive severance charge, (v) provisions for impairment of real estate, (vi) provisions for credit losses on loans and financing receivables, (vii) merger, transaction, and other costs, net, (viii) gain on sales of real estate, (ix) foreign currency and derivative gain and loss, net, and (x) equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities. Our Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDAre reported by other companies or as defined by Nareit, and other companies may interpret or define Adjusted EBITDAre differently than we do. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAre to be a meaningful measure of a REIT's performance because it provides a view of our operating performance, analyzes our ability to meet interest payment obligations before the effects of income tax, depreciation and amortization expense, provisions for impairment, provisions for credit losses on loans and financing receivables, gain on sales of real estate and other items, as defined above, that affect comparability, including the removal of non-recurring and non-cash items that industry observers believe are less relevant to evaluating the operating performance of a company. In addition, EBITDAre is widely followed by industry analysts, lenders, investors, rating agencies, and others as a means of evaluating the operating performance of business activities prior to servicing debt obligations. Adjusted EBITDAre should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income as a measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less certain capital expenditures, distributions paid to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests, merger, transaction, and other costs, net, and changes in net working capital. We believe adjusted free cash flow to be a useful liquidity measure for us and our investors by helping to evaluate our ability to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund capital expenditures, debt service and other obligations. Notwithstanding cash on hand and incremental borrowing capacity, adjusted free cash flow reflects our ability to grow our business through investments and acquisitions, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends. Adjusted free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles to be a primary measure of an entity's residual cash flow available for discretionary spending, and accordingly should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or amounts shown in our consolidated statements of cash flows.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as FFO adjusted for unique revenue and expense items, which we believe are not as pertinent to the measurement of our ongoing operating performance. Most companies in our industry use a similar measurement to AFFO, but they may use the term "CAD" (for Cash Available for Distribution) or "FAD" (for Funds Available for Distribution). We believe AFFO provides useful information to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure of the operating performance of real estate companies used by the investment community. In particular, AFFO provides an additional measure to compare the operating performance of different REITs without having to account for differing depreciation assumptions and other unique revenue and expense items which are not pertinent to measuring a particular company's ongoing operating performance. Therefore, we believe that AFFO is an appropriate supplemental performance metric, and that the most appropriate GAAP performance metric to which AFFO should be reconciled is net income available to common stockholders.

Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by multiplying Adjusted EBITDAre for the applicable quarter by four. Management believes the use of an Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre metric is meaningful because it represents our run rate operating performance for the period presented.

Annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by annualizing Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Annualized Base Rent represents our Pro-Rata Share of contractual monthly base rent for all leases in place and exchange rates as of the balance sheet date, multiplied by 12, and excludes percentage rent and income on loans and preferred equity investments. If there is a rent abatement, we annualize the first monthly contractual base rent following the free rent period. Total annualized base rent has not been reduced to reflect reserves recorded as reductions to GAAP rental revenue in the periods presented. We believe total annualized base rent is a useful supplemental operating measure, as it excludes properties that were no longer owned at the balance sheet date and includes the annualized rent from properties acquired during the quarter.

Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, which includes transaction accounting adjustments in accordance with U.S. GAAP, adjusted to incorporate Adjusted EBITDAre from investments we acquired or stabilized during the applicable quarter and Adjusted EBITDAre from investments we disposed of during the applicable quarter, giving pro forma effect to all transactions as if they occurred at the beginning of the applicable quarter. Our calculation includes all adjustments consistent with the requirements to present Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre on a pro forma basis in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The ratio of our net debt to our Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre is also used to determine the vesting of performance share awards granted to our executive officers.

Cash Income represents expected rent for real estate acquisitions as well as rent to be received upon completion of the properties under development. For unconsolidated entities and consolidated entities with noncontrolling interests, this represents our Pro-Rata Share of the cash income. For loans receivable and preferred equity investments, this represents earned interest income and preferred dividend income, respectively.

Funds From Operations (FFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, consistent with the Nareit definition, is net income available to common stockholders, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus provisions for impairments of depreciable real estate assets, and reduced by gain on property sales. Presentation of the information regarding FFO and AFFO is intended to assist the reader in comparing the operating performance of different REITs, although it should be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO and AFFO in the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. FFO and AFFO should not be considered alternatives to reviewing our cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities. In addition, FFO and AFFO should not be considered measures of liquidity, of our ability to make cash distributions, or of our ability to pay interest payments. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of a REIT's operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that adds back items such as depreciation and impairments for FFO. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT using historical accounting for depreciation could be less informative. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental performance measure. In addition, FFO is used as a measure of our compliance with the financial covenants of our credit facility.

Gross Asset Value is total assets before accumulated depreciation and amortization.

Initial Weighted Average Cash Yield for acquisitions and properties under development is computed as Cash Income for the first twelve months following the acquisition date, divided by the total cost of the property (including all expenses borne by us), and includes our Pro-Rata Share of Cash Income from unconsolidated joint ventures and consolidated entities with noncontrolling interests. Initial weighted average cash yield for loans receivable and preferred equity investments is computed using the Cash Income for the first twelve months following the acquisition date, divided by the total cost of the investment.

Investment Grade Clients are our clients, our clients that are subsidiaries or affiliates of companies, and credit investments secured with a real estate property leased to a tenant, that as of the balance sheet date, have a credit rating of Baa3/BBB- or higher from one of the three major rating agencies (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).

Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre, a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt (which we define as total debt, excluding deferred financing costs and net discounts, less cash and cash equivalents), divided by Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre.

Net Debt/Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre - Inclusive of Unsettled ATM Forward Equity, a ratio used by management as a measure of leverage, is calculated as net debt inclusive of unsettled ATM forward equity (which we define as total debt, excluding deferred financing costs and net discounts, less cash and cash equivalents, less expected proceeds from unsettled ATM forward equity as of the balance sheet date), divided by Annualized Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDAre.

Normalized Funds from Operations Available to Common Stockholders (Normalized FFO), a non-GAAP financial measure, is FFO excluding merger, transaction, and other costs, net.

Pro-Rata Share represents our proportionate economic ownership of our joint ventures, which is derived by applying our economic ownership percentage of each such joint venture to calculate our proportionate share of the relevant line item information being presented, and aggregating that information for all such joint ventures. For balance sheet information and other capital-based metrics, we apply our economic ownership percentage as of the end of the applicable period being presented, and for activity- and earnings-based metrics, we apply our weighted average economic ownership percentage for the applicable period being presented, unless otherwise specified.

We believe this form of presentation offers insights into the financial performance and condition of our company as a whole, given the significance of our joint ventures that are accounted for either under the equity method or consolidated with the third parties' share included in noncontrolling interest, although the presentation of such information may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of holding a noncontrolling interest in the joint venture. We do not control the unconsolidated joint ventures in which we are invested for purposes of GAAP and do not represent legal claim to such items.

The operating agreements of the joint ventures may contain provisions that would cause us to receive a different economic percentage of distributions from the joint venture under certain circumstances, such as the amount of capital contributed by each investor and whether any contributions are entitled to priority distributions. Similarly, upon a liquidation of any such joint venture, subject to the applicable terms of the operating agreement of such joint venture, we generally would be entitled to the applicable percentage of residual cash or other assets that remain only after repayment of all liabilities, priority distributions, and initial equity contributions. In addition, the economic interests in any joint venture may be different than our other legal interests or rights in such joint venture.

We provide pro-rata financial information because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our joint ventures when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. Other companies may calculate their proportionate interest differently than we do, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Due to these limitations, the non-GAAP pro-rata financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements as reported under GAAP.

Same Store Pool, for purposes of determining the properties used to calculate our same store rental revenue, includes all properties that we owned for the entire year-to-date period, for both the current and prior year except for properties during the current or prior year that were: (i) vacant at any time, (ii) under development or redevelopment, or (iii) involved in eminent domain and rent was reduced.

Same Store Rental Revenue excludes straight-line rent, the amortization of above and below-market leases, and reimbursements from clients for recoverable real estate taxes and operating expenses. For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis by applying the exchange rate as of the balance sheet date to base currency rental revenue. We present same store rental revenue on a pro-rata basis to account for our share of same store rental revenue related to unconsolidated and consolidated joint ventures. For purposes of comparability, we calculate our Pro-Rata Share using our ownership percentage as of June 30, 2026 to same store rental revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation