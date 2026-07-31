Rebecca McKillican joins the Board of Directors of BCE Inc.

MONTRÉAL, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- BCE (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced the appointment of Rebecca McKillican as a director of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.

Ms. McKillican served as Chief Executive Officer of McKesson Canada from 2020 to 2023, after joining McKesson in 2017 through its acquisition of Well.ca, one of Canada's largest health and wellness e-commerce companies, where she was Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. McKillican serves on the board of National Bank of Canada, where she chairs the Technology Committee and sits on the Human Resources Committee.

"We are honoured to welcome Rebecca to the BCE Board. Her experience leading a successful healthcare organization and extensive e-commerce and technology background will be an asset to BCE shareholders. I had the pleasure of working with Rebecca while at National Bank of Canada and I'm looking forward to working closely with her again."

- Louis Vachon, Chair of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada

"Rebecca has a wealth of leadership experience and she'll be an outstanding addition to the BCE Board of Directors. Her background in technology and driving operational excellence will bring new perspectives to BCE and help drive growth at Bell."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada

Katherine Lee to step down from BCE Board

Today, Katherine Lee announced that she is retiring from the BCE Board after 11 years of tenure. Katherine joined the board in 2015 and served as a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee.

"On behalf of the BCE Board and the executive team at Bell, I would like to thank Katherine for her astute guidance over the past 11 years. Katherine's expertise and counsel has helped steer BCE over the past decade, and I wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada

The Directors on the BCE Board typically serve up to a maximum term of 12 years so that the Board composition achieves the balance between depth of institutional experience and the need for renewal and new perspectives on the Board.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.



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1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

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SOURCE BCE Inc.