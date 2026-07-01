Rebuilding Together and Wells Fargo Renew Commitment to Housing Preservation and Home Repair Efforts Nationwide

$1.1 million investment will support critical home repairs in 30 communities, helping more than 70 households

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, many homeowners struggle to afford the critical repairs needed to remain safe in their homes. Through the Wells Fargo Builds® program, Rebuilding Together and Wells Fargo are investing in a solution that is often overlooked in conversations about housing affordability: preserving existing homes through essential repairs, accessibility modifications, and community-based housing solutions.

This year, Wells Fargo is making a $1.1 million philanthropic investment to support Rebuilding Together projects in 30 communities across the United States, helping deliver extensive repairs, accessibility modifications, and safety improvements for more than 70 households.

The announcement comes as Wells Fargo and Rebuilding Together leaders gather in Novato, California, to celebrate local and national impact made possible through their long-standing relationship.

"Too often, conversations about housing focus on building new homes, but preserving the homes people already have is just as important," said Maureen Carlson, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. "For the cost of building one new home, Rebuilding Together can repair multiple homes, helping to keep communities intact and housing accessible for those who need it most. Through our partnership with Wells Fargo, we are preventing displacement, safeguarding affordable housing, and helping families build a stronger future where they already live."

"Wells Fargo believes that stable housing is essential to building strong, resilient communities, and preserving the homes people already have is a critical part of that work," said Darlene Goins, head of Wells Fargo Philanthropy and Community Impact. "Through our collaboration with Rebuilding Together, we are supporting practical solutions that help older adults, veterans, and working families remain in their homes. By investing in critical repairs and accessibility, we are helping strengthen neighborhoods and supporting housing affordability across the country."

Since 2017, Wells Fargo and Wells Fargo Foundation have donated more than $18 million to Rebuilding Together and its affiliates to support rebuilding and revitalization efforts across the country. For more information, read here.

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is a leading national nonprofit working to build stronger communities across the country. We provide no-cost home repairs for older adults, veterans, and working families. Learn more at rebuildingtogether.org.

SOURCE Rebuilding Together