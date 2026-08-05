Recastia helps convert PDF to video and can add an AI-generated script, natural voiceover, and an optional AI avatar.

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recastia has launched PDF to video tool for marketers, trainers, and sales teams that need a video version of an existing PDF. The tool converts an uploaded document into a clip that viewers can open from a shared link or QR code, instead of downloading the original file.

Recastia Helps Create PDF to Video With Optional AI Avatar

Many teams still circulate pitch decks, training materials, catalogs, and handbooks as PDF attachments. Recastia positions PDF to video for audiences that prefer to watch content on a phone or computer browser rather than scroll through a static file. The company targets sales follow-ups, staff training, product education, and marketing posts where a short video is easier to send than a large attachment.

The workflow stays inside the Recastia browser product. Users select AI Video, upload a source file, generate the video, and publish it. Upload support includes PDF and images, and available formats vary by creation type. Coding or design skills are not required. Teams do not need to rebuild the document in a separate video editor before they create PDF to video.

A finished clip can include an AI-generated script, natural voiceover, synced captions, background music, visual effects, and an optional AI avatar presenter. Users can also create a simpler video without narration from the same PDF when they want a visual-only result. The options help present document content in a format that is easier to watch and share online.

After publishing, teams can share one link or QR code by email, social media, or internal channels. Viewers play the video online without installing extra software. The same uploaded file can also become an online flipbook, a browser slide presentation, a landing page, an AI chatbot based on the document, or a 3D exhibition space for phone, tablet, or desktop.

Winston Zhang, CEO of Recastia: "Our PDF to video tool helps teams publish a watchable version of a PDF they already have. One link carries the video, and AI can add voice, captions, or an avatar when the audience needs that support."

For more information about how to convert PDF to video, please visit Recastia.

About Recastia

Recastia is an innovative AI-powered content repurposing platform. It specializes in transforming static PDFs and images into videos, slide presentations, online flipbooks, AI chatbots, landing pages, and 3D exhibitions. Recastia is ideal for marketing, sales, training, and education teams looking to repurpose their PDFs into multiple formats without starting over from scratch, helping organizations save time while reaching audiences more effectively.

Press Contact:

Taby

02061972665

https://recastia.com/

SOURCE Recastia