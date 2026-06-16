Receipts Depositary Corporation Raises $7 Million to Modernize Depositary Receipts for Digital and Alternative Assets

Oversubscribed round led by LiveOak Ventures will support new Depositary Receipt offerings, expanded market distribution, and scale the team ahead of new product launches

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Receipts Depositary Corporation (RDC), the first depositary with the ability to issue depositary receipts (DR) on digital and alternative assets, today announced the close of a $7 million oversubscribed funding round. The round was led by LiveOak Ventures, with participation from strategic investors including Hivemind Capital, Onigiri Capital, OTC Markets Group, GTS, and Redbeard Ventures.

The funding will support RDC's next phase of growth, including the launch of new DR products, expansion of distribution capabilities, continued investment in capital markets infrastructure, and strategic hiring across the organization.

RDC provides the issuer services, operational infrastructure, and market connectivity required to bring DR products to U.S. investors across a range of asset classes, connecting asset issuers, intermediaries, and U.S. capital markets through regulated, securities market-eligible instruments. The company was founded by a team with more than a decade of experience in the DR business.

"This funding round is a strong validation of what we're building at RDC and the growing demand for modernized Depositary Receipt infrastructure," said Ankit Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of RDC. "With the support of LiveOak Ventures and our investor partners, we are accelerating development across our DR platform expanding our market reach, and building the team needed to support the next generation of DR products."

"Depositary Receipts are trusted, regulated capital markets products which RDC is bringing to an entirely new universe of assets, from commodities to digital assets, that have historically been out of reach of traditional securities markets. said Krishna Srinivasan, Founding Partner at LiveOak Ventures. "The team's depth of experience in the DR business on a global scale, combined with the broad institutional validation from co-investors, anchor customers, and strategic partners across asset classes, makes RDC uniquely positioned to define this category. We're proud to lead this round and support the company as it scales."

The proceeds from the round will support three strategic priorities. First, RDC will accelerate the development of its next-generation DR product offerings across a wider range of asset categories. Second, the company will expand its go-to-market efforts and deepen relationships across the DR ecosystem, including banks, broker-dealers, market makers, custodians, and exchange partners. Third, RDC will continue scaling its team across product, operations, technology, and commercial functions.

RDC is actively hiring as it expands its platform and prepares for upcoming product launches. The company is seeking professionals with capital markets expertise and a passion for building infrastructure that expands access to digital and alternative asset markets.

About Receipts Depositary Corporation

RDC is the first depositary with the ability to issue depositary receipts (DRs) on digital and alternative assets. RDC's products currently enable investors to own a wide range of assets through compliant, institution-grade DR instruments designed to enhance liquidity, access, and cross-border efficiency. This ability reflects the founders' decade of experience in the DR business. Combining deep capital markets expertise with innovation, RDC is building a modern, transparent, technology-driven depositary platform designed for today's markets, and plans to expand its suite of products to make certain offerings available to retail investors. RDC is not a bank and is not registered as a broker, dealer or investment adviser in any jurisdiction. Learn more at www.receiptsdepo.com.

About LiveOak Ventures

LiveOak Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas. With over 23 years of successful venture investing in Texas, the founders of LiveOak have helped create nearly $5 billion of enterprise value. While almost all of LiveOak's investments begin in the early stages, LiveOak is a complete life cycle investor focused on technology and technology-enabled service companies. With nearly $500M under management, LiveOak has led investments in 60 high-growth Texas-based companies, including DISCO (NYSE: LAW), Eventus, Schoolinks, AmplifAI, Homeward, Take Command Health, and Osano. Recognized as the Venture Capital Firm of the Year at the inaugural A-List awards by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, LiveOak is dedicated to supporting local founders, fostering the next generation of leaders, and building category-dominating companies.

About Hivemind Capital

Hivemind Capital is a global investment group operating at the intersection of traditional finance and the onchain economy. Founded in 2021, Hivemind allocates institutional capital across a diverse set of investment strategies, and implements technology infrastructure to help assets and institutions transition onto blockchain rails with discipline, durability, and scale. Learn more at hivemind.capital.

About GTS

GTS is a collection of financial services companies spanning a wide array of asset classes and investment approaches, all powered by the combination of market expertise with innovative, proprietary technology. With roots as a quantitative trading firm continually building for the future, the GTS family of companies are able to leverage the latest in artificial intelligence systems and sophisticated pricing models to bring consistency, efficiency, and transparency to today's financial markets. GTS's electronic market maker GTS Securities accounts for 3-5% of daily cash equities volume in the U.S. and is a leading Designated Market Maker (DMM) at the New York Stock Exchange, responsible for nearly $13 trillion of market capitalization.

About Onigiri Capital

Onigiri Capital is a venture capital fund launched by Saison Capital, the corporate venture arm of Japan's Credit Saison. Onigiri is on a mission to support innovation to chart the next chapter of finance through facilitating trust, scale, and adoption for blockchain technology. The fund leverages its Asian institutional heritage to fund, advise, and empower blockchain founders who are unlocking real-world, global financial products and utility across stablecoins, payments, tokenized assets, DeFi, and financial markets infrastructure. For more information, visit onigiri.vc.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Red Beard Ventures

Red Beard Ventures (RBV) runs a leading stage/sector-agnostic syndicate & a web3 / AI fund. The syndicate is one of the most active syndicates on AngelList + Echo and invests in Frontier Technology with a focus on Space, Sports, Industrial Robotics, Defense and Biotech. RBV invests anywhere between $100k - $1.5M per deal and has invested in Vast Aerospace, Layerzero, Major League Pickleball - Texas Ranchers, Unstoppable Domains, Liquid Death, Canva, Anduril, SpaceX, and 200+ other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. RDC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Receipts Depositary Corporation