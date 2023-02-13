Recipe Apps Market to Grow by USD 474.19 Mn, 33% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global recipe apps market size is estimated to grow by USD 474.19 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.21% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the recipe apps market was valued at USD 333.27 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more Insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recipe Apps Market 2023-2027

Recipe apps market - Five forces

The global recipe apps market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Recipe apps market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Recipe apps market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Android and iOS) and product type (free and paid).

The free segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Free apps are popular among users, as they are far more accessible and easy to obtain when compared to subscriptions or paid downloads. By offering free apps, companies can increase their apps' visibility and ensure wider reach and higher popularity. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global recipe apps market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global recipe apps market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Food service establishments in the region are focusing on new innovations, which is expected to increase the adoption of recipe apps. Prospective end-users may prefer subscription-based recipe apps owing to features such as voice assistance, an efficient backend CMS, smart search and filters, meal plans, and others. Thus, the increasing adoption of recipe apps with improved control options will drive the growth of the recipe apps market in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Recipe apps market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The changes in consumers' lifestyles are driving the growth of the global recipe apps market.

are driving the growth of the global recipe apps market. Recipe apps are convenient to use, thus saving time in preparing food.

These apps provide easy-to-follow recipes, cooking tips, and information on the exact amount of ingredients required.

Therefore, recipe apps are preferred by consumers from single-person households and double-income households to prepare meals.

These factors will increase the demand for recipe apps globally, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Rising health consciousness is a key trend in the global recipe apps market.

is a key trend in the global recipe apps market. Moreover, rising living standards and increasing disposable incomes of consumers are increasing the adoption of recipe apps.

The preference for new cooking methods and healthy living practices is growing.

Subscription-based recipe apps offer features such as voice assistance, an efficient backend CMS, and smart search and filters, which can help consumers prepare healthy meals.

These factors are expected to support the growth of the global recipe apps market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Compatibility issues are challenging the growth of the global recipe apps market.

are challenging the growth of the global recipe apps market. Recipe apps should be compatible all major operating systems (OS), such as Android and iOS.

However, some apps are compatible with only a few OS, which restricts the revenue inflow of vendors.

Moreover, the process of developing apps that are compatible with most OS requires significant investments.

Moreover, frequent releases and updates of OS cause several compatibility issues with apps.

These factors will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this recipe apps market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the recipe apps market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the recipe apps market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the recipe apps market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of recipe apps market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The women health app market size is expected to increase by USD 2.9 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.1%. This report extensively covers the women health app market segmentation by type (menstrual health, fitness and nutrition, pregnancy tracking, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The mindfulness meditation apps market size is expected to increase by USD 1.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.78%. This report extensively covers segmentation by platform (iOS, Android, and others), end-user (individual and corporate), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Recipe Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 474.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aisle Ahead Inc., AJNS New Media GmbH, BuzzFeed Inc., Conde Nast, Cookpad Inc., Discovery Inc., Dotdash Meredith, Forks over knives LLC, Glo Bakery Corp., Green Kitchen Stories, Gronda GmbH, Immediate Media Co. Ltd., Le Creuset South Africa Pty Ltd., MAADINFO SERVICES Co., SideChef Inc., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., Whisk, Youmian, Yummly Inc., and Paprika Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global recipe apps market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global recipe apps market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Free - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Free - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Paid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Paid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Paid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Paid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Paid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Android - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Android - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Android - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Android - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on iOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on iOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aisle Ahead Inc.

Exhibit 108: Aisle Ahead Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Aisle Ahead Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Aisle Ahead Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 AJNS New Media GmbH

Exhibit 111: AJNS New Media GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 112: AJNS New Media GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: AJNS New Media GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 BuzzFeed Inc.

Exhibit 114: BuzzFeed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: BuzzFeed Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: BuzzFeed Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Conde Nast

Exhibit 117: Conde Nast - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 118: Conde Nast - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 119: Conde Nast - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 120: Conde Nast - Key offerings

12.7 Cookpad Inc.

Exhibit 121: Cookpad Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cookpad Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Cookpad Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Discovery Inc.

Exhibit 124: Discovery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Discovery Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Discovery Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Discovery Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Dotdash Meredith

Exhibit 128: Dotdash Meredith - Overview



Exhibit 129: Dotdash Meredith - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Dotdash Meredith - Key offerings

12.10 Glo Bakery Corp.

Exhibit 131: Glo Bakery Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Glo Bakery Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Glo Bakery Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Green Kitchen Stories

Exhibit 134: Green Kitchen Stories - Overview



Exhibit 135: Green Kitchen Stories - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Green Kitchen Stories - Key offerings

12.12 Immediate Media Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Immediate Media Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Immediate Media Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Immediate Media Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 MAADINFO SERVICES Co.

Exhibit 140: MAADINFO SERVICES Co. - Overview



Exhibit 141: MAADINFO SERVICES Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: MAADINFO SERVICES Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Paprika

Exhibit 143: Paprika - Overview



Exhibit 144: Paprika - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Paprika - Key offerings

12.15 SideChef Inc.

Exhibit 146: SideChef Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: SideChef Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: SideChef Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Yummly Inc.

Exhibit 152: Yummly Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Yummly Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Yummly Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/recipe-appsmarket

SOURCE Technavio