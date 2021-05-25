Recognized Denver Business Executive Joins Linden Law Partners Board of Directors

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Law Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Taylor to serve on the firm's Board of Directors. This appointment will further support our philosophy of constantly seeking to learn from best-in-class professionals, both legal and non-legal, to obtain the benefit of their insight and experience as part of an unwavering commitment to our business and the clients we serve. Mr. Taylor currently serves as an International Development Advisor at Velocity Global where he assists clients with their international growth strategies and use of employment of record services for the compliant hiring of global teams. Before Velocity Global, Bryan served as a Managing Director with The Stage Fund and Chief Executive Officer of turnaround Blue Cod Technologies (which ultimately sold to Activer Solutions & Xceedance). His experience also includes numerous leadership roles within the Insurance and Financial Services Industry. Throughout his accomplished career, Mr. Taylor has demonstrated success in building sales and marketing teams, improving operational efficiencies, enhancing the customer experience, and consulting on other critical strategies for business organizations.

Bryan Taylor

Mr. Taylor stated, "I'm ecstatic to be supporting the team at Linden Law Partners. I have known Pat Linden personally and professionally for many years, and I've also come to know and admire the rest of the professionals the firm has assembled. I'm thrilled about the opportunity to now work with them in a formal capacity. They are entrepreneurial trailblazers in their field that combine powerful legal experience with proven abilities in business. I look forward to aiding them with their expansion, promoting their brand, and further optimizing the client experience with their firm."

Pat Linden, founder of Linden Law Partners, commented "Bryan and I met nearly 10 years ago and while we have some common personal interests like each of us having two young children and a love for sports, we've also always shared similar philosophies and helped each other along the way in our own industries and individual pursuits. He brings a valuable business perspective based on his experiences that deepen the knowledge base we draw upon as professional deal advisors to our clients. Our firm's imprint in our market has grown consistently over the last few years, and he's going to help us accelerate even faster and become that much better."

About Linden Law Partners

Linden Law Partners is a Denver based boutique law firm that helps clients effectively navigate every stage of the business life cycle, from formation to exit. We are business and transactional law specialists with extensive experience in all aspects of corporate law and governance, complex partnerships, joint ventures, emerging companies, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, and private equity. We view our representations as relationships, not just transactions. Please visit us at lindenlawpartners.com

Media Contact

Cari Behrendt

303-601-5551

[email protected]

SOURCE Linden Law Partners, LLC