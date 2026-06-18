Record Attendance Marks TACA's 72nd Annual Meeting as Industry Looks to Meet Texas' Growing Infrastructure Demands

TACA's premier industry gathering featured economic and legislative updates, leadership development, industry recognition programs, charitable initiatives and networking opportunities focused on supporting the continued growth of Texas' construction materials industry.

The meeting opened with a community service project led by TACA's Emerging Leaders Academy participants. More than 100 volunteers assembled 2,000 backpacks for students in need, benefiting charitable organizations serving communities in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

TACA President and CEO Andrew S. Pinkerton highlighted the industry's increasingly important role in supporting Texas' rapid growth.

"Every road, school, hospital, home and business begins with the materials our members produce," Pinkerton said. "As Texas continues to grow, our industry remains committed to providing the essential building materials that support strong communities, create jobs and improve quality of life for Texans. The TACA Annual Meeting is a reminder that what we build goes far beyond infrastructure; our member companies help build the communities where families live, work and thrive – not just today, but for generations to come."

The general session featured updates on association initiatives, legislative and regulatory developments and presentations from nationally recognized speakers addressing the economic, technological and leadership challenges shaping the future of the industry.

Featured economist Dr. Anirban Basu, Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., discussed economic trends affecting the construction materials sector, including inflation, tariffs and workforce challenges. Despite ongoing uncertainties, Basu forecast continued growth for Texas, citing the state's strong economic fundamentals and population expansion.

"Let's empower the doers," said Basu. "That's one of the reasons the Texas economy remains such a powerful engine of growth. Texas is a doer state."

Attendees also heard from cybersecurity expert Zach Fuller of Silent Sector, who discussed emerging cyber threats facing businesses and the growing importance of AI governance, data security and organizational resilience.

Leadership speaker Colonel Garth Massey, founder of Command Ready and a nationally recognized expert on leadership and organizational culture, delivered a keynote focused on building high-performing teams and strengthening organizational effectiveness.

In addition to educational programming, attendees participated in networking events, recreational tournaments, exhibits and fundraising activities supporting TACPAC. The annual TACPAC fundraiser featured legendary Texas musician and Texan of the Year, Robert Earl Keen, with opening entertainment provided by Mary Clare Foley.

During the Annual Meeting, Matt Arnold of Knife River Corporation was elected chairman of the association and will help guide TACA's strategic priorities during the coming year. As chairman, Arnold introduced the theme for his term: "Built by Generations. Strengthened for Generations." The theme reflects the industry's long-standing commitment to serving Texas communities while preparing for the infrastructure, workforce and economic needs of future generations.

"Everything we build is intended to serve communities for decades to come," Arnold said. "Our industry has been built by generations of hardworking Texans, and it is our responsibility to ensure the materials, infrastructure and relationships we build today continue to strengthen Texas for generations to come."

To learn more about TACA, please visit tx-taca.org.

About TACA

The Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association (TACA) is the main resource for the aggregates, concrete, cement and other associated industries in Texas. The association represents its member companies by providing industry information to the public, media, policymakers and regulators; advocating for industry issues; ensuring member companies commit to conducting business with integrity, respect, transparency and honest communication; and creating industry training courses and materials that help members effectively manage their businesses.

Media Contact: Jeannine Wheeler

[email protected]

512-517-6580

SOURCE Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association