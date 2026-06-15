Record TV Ratings for Germany's World Cup Debut - Dortmund Duo Scores

DORTMUND, Germany, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 23 million TV viewers (70.2% market share) watched the German national team's 7-1 victory in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup - a new TV ratings record. Interest in soccer in Germany is thus greater than ever.



From a Dortmund perspective, the evening was also a highlight: Felix Nmecha and Nico Schlotterbeck, both under contract with BVB, scored the first two goals, laying the foundation for the rout in front of a record-breaking TV audience. In the 14-to-49-year-old demographic - particularly important to the advertising industry - 8.44 million people watched the match, which corresponded to a market share of 81.5 percent.



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Dr. Robin Steden

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SOURCE Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA