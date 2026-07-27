Red Robin and Garage Beer Bring Kelce Brother-Owned Brand to Red Robin Restaurants Nationwide

"We're always looking for ways to bring guests exciting brands and experiences that fit the fun, social atmosphere people come to Red Robin for," said Dave Pace, CEO and President of Red Robin. "Garage Beer is the perfect match for our craveable wings and gourmet burgers. If you haven't tried our wings lately, this is your sign—we think they're some of the best in casual dining, and Garage Beer makes them even better."

Because some pairings just belong together, Red Robin's crispy wings are becoming the wingman for Garage Beer this summer. The inseparable duo is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with a limited-edition Jason Kelce collaboration T-shirt, available online exclusively through GarageBeer.com while supplies last. Fans who purchase the limited-edition tee will receive a free Red Robin gift card for an 8-count order of bone-in chicken wings**.

"Garage Beer landing in Red Robin restaurants nationwide definitely calls for a celebration," said Garage Beer CEO Andy Sauer. "We're proud to be pouring beer-flavored beer at Red Robin locations across the country, and we hope fans celebrate National Wing Day the right way, with a basket of wings and an ice-cold Garage Beer."

Life's better when you wing it, and Red Robin is giving guests more ways to satisfy wing cravings with new 8-count, 12-count or 16-count bone-in chicken wing orders available in a variety of sauces and dry rubs. Paired perfectly with Garage Beer, this insep-beer-able combo brings together all that's delicious and delightful under one Red Robin roof.

To find a Red Robin location near you and see the new menu items, visit RedRobin.com/new-items.

*Must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol.

**While supplies last. For full details regarding this offer, please visit here. No modifications or substitutions permitted. No cash value.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

About Garage Beer

Garage Beer is America's fastest-growing light beer, now available in all 50 states. Crisp, crushable, and brewed for good times, Garage Beer is a no-nonsense 4% ABV lager with just 95 calories and 3g of carbs. It comes in two crowd-favorite varieties: Classic and Lime. Beer finder locater here and follow the ride at www.drinkgaragebeer.com, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.