Red Wagon Institute Brings "The Power of Can" to OIGA 2023 in Compelling Keynote Address

Master Trainer Paul Speirs-Hernandez opens conference with inspirational speech on Tuesday, August 15

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Can't is killing your teams, your business, and your potential. So what if no one said "can't"? That is the heart of a captivating and inspiring keynote address Red Wagon Institute will bring to the 28th Annual Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference and Trade Show this August.

Red Wagon Institute's founder and master trainer Paul Speirs-Hernandez will open OIGA 2023 on Tuesday, August 15 at 8:30 a.m. with the keynote address, "The Power of Can," a 45-minute blend of instruction and inspiration that empowers attendees to focus on the possible.

"The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association and the 28th Annual OIGA Conference and Trade Show are all about possibilities, and we are bringing this keynote to the show to help attendees find an inspirational way to find the potential in themselves and in their businesses," said Sheila Morago, COO of the Trilogy Group and OIGA Trade Show Coordinator.

"Research shows us our brains are built to focus on the impossible, which takes just 20 percent of brain function. By refocusing on the possible, we unleash 80 percent more brain capacity to accomplish anything we set our minds to," Speirs-Hernandez said. "This session talks about why and how to change our mindsets from negative to positive, rechanneling positive energy to your team life, home life, business, and your community."

Attendees will leave the keynote empowered to accomplish big things.

Experience "The Power of Can" on Tuesday, August 15 at 8:30 a.m., and visit Red Wagon Institute in booth #1329 at OIGA. For information and registration, visit OIGA2023.

About Red Wagon Institute

At Red Wagon Institute, we see the superhero potential in everyone, and we help individuals and teams become EPIC. Our mission is to help individuals, teams, and businesses, realize their full potential by unlocking the greatness they already have inside. Courses include "From Managing to Leading," "Curing Cantcer," "Moonshot," "Silo Summer Camp," "Competitive Advantages," "EPIC Teams," and "Speaker Training." Red Wagon Institute is an independent, authorized partner of Everything DiSC®. For information, visit redwagoninstitute.com.

