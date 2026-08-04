Redbarn Enters the Dog Toy Category with Launch of Grab-A-Bull®

First-of-Its-Kind Chew Holder Combines Safer Chewing With Interactive Play For Dogs

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbarn, a family-owned company dedicated to delivering premium nutrition to pets, today announced its entry into the dog toy category with the launch of Grab-A-Bull®, a first-of-its-kind chew holder designed specifically for bully sticks and collagen sticks. Purpose-built to pair with Redbarn's best-selling bully sticks, Grab-A-Bull® helps make chew sessions safer while extending engagement through interactive play.

Redbarn's Grab-A-Bull® features patented Vice Grip™ Technology to help keep chews securely in place, wobble action to encourage natural play behaviors and interactive engagement, and durable construction designed to withstand enthusiastic chewers. The toy also features dishwasher-safe, removable parts to make cleaning easy between uses.

"We're proud to build on the success of our bully sticks, which remain our most popular products, with the launch of Grab-A-Bull®, our first-ever dog toy," said Megan Robles, vice president of marketing at Redbarn. "Building on 30 years of expertise in dog chews, Grab-A-Bull® is a natural extension of our commitment to creating safer, more enriching experiences for dogs while providing greater peace of mind for pet parents."

Redbarn developed Grab-A-Bull® to help address a common concern for pet parents: the last inch of a bully stick can pose a potential choking hazard. By securely holding chews in place and encouraging interactive play, Grab-A-Bull® helps create a safer, more enriching chewing experience for dogs.

The launch of Grab-A-Bull® reflects Redbarn's continued commitment to thoughtfully engineered products that support the health, safety, and happiness of pets at every stage of playtime. Grab-A-Bull® is built to support a variety of regularly sized bully sticks and chews.

Redbarn's Grab-A-Bull® is available for $24.95 on Redbarn's website, and will soon be available at Amazon and Pet Indy Retail. To learn more about Redbarn, please visit www.redbarn.com or follow along at @redbarninc.

About Redbarn:

Redbarn is a trusted, family-owned company for pet parents who see their pets as true partners, thoughtfully crafting premium food, treats, and chews that support a happy, healthy life together. For 30 years, Redbarn has delivered high-quality products made with responsibly sourced ingredients, driven by a commitment to safety, transparency, and innovation. Rooted in the belief that pets deserve real food for real life, Redbarn offers a wide range of recipes, including air dried, rolled, whole-grain, and grain-free kibble options, designed to meet the unique needs of dogs and cats at every life stage. Redbarn's best-selling Air Dried Powerfood has been recognized with the 2025 Pet Insight Vanguard Award, as well as the Pet Age 2025 Editor's Select Award, honoring the brand's commitment to providing high-quality products that prioritize pet health and safety. Every product is backed by Redbarn's promise: to help pets live healthy, happy lives. For more information, visit www.redbarn.com .

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Redbarn