Redefining Home Connectivity: Telefónica's Commitment to Wi-Fi Excellence -- Enabled by AXON Networks

Partnership enhances in-home broadband experience through proactive insight and intelligent analytics.

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's digital homes are hubs of constant broadband activity. With potentially dozens of connected devices scattered throughout the home, from laptops to smart TVs to digital assistants, the modern smart home requires a reliable broadband network that's always on and always able to meet the demands of a busy connected family.

With in-home networks becoming more complex and customer expectations for high-quality home connectivity rising, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are being challenged to stay ahead of user demand, anticipate and mitigate network issues, and manage their systems more efficiently.

Telefónica, one of the world's leading telecommunications companies, is committed to delivering dependable connectivity and elevating the in-home user experience. While building a state-of-the-art broadband network is essential, Telefónica focuses on ensuring that customers benefit fully from their connection.

To meet this challenge, Telefónica is leveraging real-time insight into how those networks perform at the in-home level. Today, AXON Networks' algorithms process and correlate data from more than 6 million devices in Brazil and over 5.6 million devices in Spain, providing one of the most comprehensive sources of real-time insights into in-home broadband performance. Armed with this extensive visibility and scale, Telefónica has evolved from a reactive approach to a proactive model focused on continuously improving the customer experience.

Visibility Into the Home Wi-Fi Experience

Historically, operators lacked end-to-end visibility into the Wi-Fi experience within customers' homes. While they could monitor the broader access network effectively, customer devices often did not report the real-time data needed to diagnose Wi-Fi issues. As a result, operators had to wait for customer complaints before identifying problems.

"We designed our HGU (Home Gateway Unit) with powerful telemetry capabilities, but we lacked the ability to turn that data into concrete actions." said Nilmar Seccomandi David, director of Autonomous Network and Infrastructure at Telefónica. "By gaining real-time visibility, including insights from millions of devices across Spain and Brazil, we can ensure the network performs in line with customer expectations without waiting for a support call."

"At AXON Networks, we believe that intelligence and simplicity must coexist in every network, and we are fortunate to have found a like-minded partner in Telefónica," said Martin Manniche, CEO and founder of AXON Networks. "Our deep collaboration with Telefónica is now in its fifth year, and is a showcase for how advanced analytics and automation can turn complex home networks into seamless, self-optimizing experiences. The success of our continued work together demonstrates the deep mutual value of our partnership, and is a beacon for the industry for a new era of proactive experience management, powered by real-time insight at massive scale."

AXON Networks' Role: Enabling Real-Time Home Performance Analytics

Traditional reactive support models can no longer keep pace with the demands of modern home broadband. The industry needs scalable, intelligent monitoring and diagnostics systems capable of predicting and preventing issues before they impact users. AXON Networks has worked with Telefónica to deliver enhanced visibility into the home Wi-Fi experience, enabling proactive interception of in-home and network issues. This approach ensures that AXON developments are jointly designed and implemented together with Telefónica teams, directly driven by evolving business and operational needs.

Telefónica has looked to AXON Networks to enhance its home performance analytics, providing both expertise as well as leveraging parts of the AXON Orchestrator cloud-native system (part of the AXON Maestro platform) to integrate advanced algorithms directly into Telefónica's maintenance and customer support systems in Spain. By collecting telemetry from in-home network equipment, Telefónica can analyze real-time and historical data to identify households experiencing degraded Wi-Fi quality.

These insights have enabled Telefónica to shift from a reactive support model to a proactive one. Continuous visibility into the customer experience reduces diagnosis time and increases resolution accuracy.

When customers do reach support centers in Spain, AXON Networks-enabled intelligent diagnostics provide agents with deeper context, enabling faster and more accurate issue resolution. Predictive monitoring further enhances Telefónica's ability to deliver preventive care.

Measuring What Matters: Customer Experience Index

Telefónica also uses insights from AXON Networks to build a composed Wi-Fi Customer Experience Index, which provides monthly visibility into Wi-Fi quality at an individual household level. This allows Telefónica to prioritize improvements based on customer experience scores.

Since implementing AXON Networks' analytics, Telefónica has seen significant improvements in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Continuous refinement of data models will support Telefónica's long-term smart home strategy.

The strategic partnership between Telefónica and AXON Networks and the use of intelligent analytics to bridge technical complexity and customer experience serves as a blueprint for modern telco operations and the future of proactive home network management.

About AXON Networks

AXON Networks is a global leader in intelligent autonomous network and connectivity assurance platforms, known for its award-winning Digital Twin technology that enables real-time, predictive, and self-optimizing operations and extraordinary connectivity experiences. Its AXON Maestro platform and solutions are used by service providers and enterprises worldwide to unlock the full potential of advanced networks, transforming them into agile AI connectivity enablers with hyperscaler-like network operations. AXON Network's platforms are relied upon by over 30 leading operators worldwide to serve a rapidly increasing base of over 97 million managed users and provide unrivalled AN-4 focused network autonomy, orchestration, security, and insights to bring the best AI connected experiences to everyone, everywhere.

AXON Networks will be participating in TM Forum's DTW Ignite 2026 conference in Copenhagen, Denmark 23-25 June, 2026. Attendees can visit AXON Networks at booth #411 for information and platform demonstrations. Additionally, AXON technical leadership will be leading an Autonomous Networking presentation at The Loft stage from 12:45 – 13:15. To schedule a visit or demonstration email [email protected].

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SOURCE AXON Networks