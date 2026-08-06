Redfin Reports Pending Home Sales Sink to 5-Month Low As Mortgage Rates Rise

New listings edged higher, but buyers pulled back as mortgage rates climbed to their highest level in nearly a year

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of homes going under contract fell 3.7% week over week nationwide—the steepest decline since 2022—as would-be buyers pressed pause amid high mortgage rates. That's according to a new report from Redfin, the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket.

Redfin is taking a break from analysis this week, but please see the tables and charts below for this week's housing-market data.

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity

Value (if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year

change Source Daily average 30-year

fixed mortgage rate 6.82% (Aug. 3) Near highest level in

over a year Up from 6.57% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year

fixed mortgage rate 6.66% (week ending

July 30) Highest level in

nearly a year Down from 6.72% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase

applications (seasonally adjusted)

Down 4% from a

week earlier (as of

week ending July 29) Up 3% Mortgage Bankers

Association Google searches of

"homes for sale"

Down about 3% from

a month earlier (as of

Aug. 2) Down 6% Google Trends Touring activity

Up 12% from the

start of the year (as of

July 26) At this time last year, it

was up 29% from the

start of 2025 ShowingTime

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending Aug. 2, 2026 Redfin's national metrics include data from 900+ U.S. metro areas and are based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2021. Subject to revision.

Four weeks ending Aug. 2, 2026 Year-over-year change Week-over-week

change (where applicable) Notes Median sale price $406,362 2.9 %



Median asking price

(seasonally adjusted) $398,666 1.1 %



Median monthly mortgage

payment (seasonally adjusted) $2,631 at a 6.66% mortgage rate 0.6 %



Pending sales (seasonally adjusted) 311,150 -1.9 % -3.7 % Lowest level in over 5

months, biggest weekly

decline since 2022 New listings (seasonally adjusted) 354,313 0.2 % 1 %

Active listings (seasonally adjusted) 1,468,943 -0.3 % -1.5 %

Months of supply 3.6 Unchanged

4 to 5 months of supply

is considered balanced,

with a lower number

indicating seller's

market conditions Share of homes off market in two weeks 31.5 % Unchanged



Median days on market 41 -1 day



Share of home listings with price drops 21.5 % Unchanged



Share of homes sold above list price 27.6 % Up from about 27%



Average sale-to-list price ratio 99 % Up from 98.8%





Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending Aug. 2, 2026 Redfin's metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy.

Metros with biggest year-over-

year increases Metros with biggest year-over-

year decreases Notes Median sale price Newark, NJ (9.8%) West Palm Beach, FL (9.5%) Baltimore (7.6%) St. Louis (6.8%) Cleveland (6.5%) San Jose, CA (-4.2%) Seattle (-1.8%) Dallas (-1.6%) Los Angeles (-0.8%) Indianapolis (-0.4%) Portland, OR (-0.4%) Las Vegas (-0.3%) Declined in 7 metros Pending sales West Palm Beach, FL (13%) Cincinnati (7.1%) Pittsburgh (6.7%) St. Louis (3.9%) Chicago (3.4%) Seattle (-19.8%) Houston (-17.1%) Phoenix (-15%) Denver (-10.9%) Atlanta (-9.8%)

New listings St. Louis (13%) San Jose, CA (11.7%) Montgomery County, PA (9.7%) Boston (9.4%) Chicago (8.1%) Dallas (-12.6%) Atlanta (-10.9%) Fort Worth, TX (-10.8%) Miami (-10.1%) San Antonio (-9.8%)



To view the full report, including charts, please visit:

https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-homebuying-demand-stalls-summer

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin's clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at https://www.redfin.com/news. For more information about Rocket Companies, visit https://www.rocketcompanies.com.

SOURCE Redfin