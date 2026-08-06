Redfin Reports Pending Home Sales Sink to 5-Month Low As Mortgage Rates Rise

News provided byRedfin
Aug 06, 2026, 08:00 ET
New listings edged higher, but buyers pulled back as mortgage rates climbed to their highest level in nearly a year
SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of homes going under contract fell 3.7% week over week nationwide—the steepest decline since 2022—as would-be buyers pressed pause amid high mortgage rates. That's according to a new report from Redfin, the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket.
Redfin is taking a break from analysis this week, but please see the tables and charts below for this week's housing-market data.
Leading indicators
|
Indicators of homebuying demand and activity
|
Value (if applicable)
|
Recent change
|
Year-over-year
|
Source
|
Daily average 30-year
|
6.82% (Aug. 3)
|
Near highest level in
|
Up from 6.57%
|
Mortgage News Daily
|
Weekly average 30-year
|
6.66% (week ending
|
Highest level in
|
Down from 6.72%
|
Freddie Mac
|
Mortgage-purchase
|
Down 4% from a
|
Up 3%
|
Mortgage Bankers
|
Google searches of
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Down about 3% from
|
Down 6%
|
Google Trends
|
Touring activity
|
Up 12% from the
|
At this time last year, it
|
ShowingTime
Key housing-market data
|
U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending Aug. 2, 2026
Redfin's national metrics include data from 900+ U.S. metro areas and are based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2021. Subject to revision.
|
Four weeks ending Aug. 2, 2026
|
Year-over-year change
|
Week-over-week
|
Notes
|
Median sale price
|
$406,362
|
2.9 %
|
Median asking price
|
$398,666
|
1.1 %
|
Median monthly mortgage
|
$2,631 at a 6.66% mortgage rate
|
0.6 %
|
Pending sales (seasonally adjusted)
|
311,150
|
-1.9 %
|
-3.7 %
|
Lowest level in over 5
|
New listings (seasonally adjusted)
|
354,313
|
0.2 %
|
1 %
|
Active listings (seasonally adjusted)
|
1,468,943
|
-0.3 %
|
-1.5 %
|
Months of supply
|
3.6
|
Unchanged
|
4 to 5 months of supply
|
Share of homes off market in two weeks
|
31.5 %
|
Unchanged
|
Median days on market
|
41
|
-1 day
|
Share of home listings with price drops
|
21.5 %
|
Unchanged
|
Share of homes sold above list price
|
27.6 %
|
Up from about 27%
|
Average sale-to-list price ratio
|
99 %
|
Up from 98.8%
|
Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending Aug. 2, 2026
Redfin's metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy.
|
Metros with biggest year-over-
|
Metros with biggest year-over-
|
Notes
|
Median sale price
|
Newark, NJ (9.8%)
West Palm Beach, FL (9.5%)
Baltimore (7.6%)
St. Louis (6.8%)
Cleveland (6.5%)
|
San Jose, CA (-4.2%)
Seattle (-1.8%)
Dallas (-1.6%)
Los Angeles (-0.8%)
Indianapolis (-0.4%)
Portland, OR (-0.4%)
Las Vegas (-0.3%)
|
Declined in 7 metros
|
Pending sales
|
West Palm Beach, FL (13%)
Cincinnati (7.1%)
Pittsburgh (6.7%)
St. Louis (3.9%)
Chicago (3.4%)
|
Seattle (-19.8%)
Houston (-17.1%)
Phoenix (-15%)
Denver (-10.9%)
Atlanta (-9.8%)
|
New listings
|
St. Louis (13%)
San Jose, CA (11.7%)
Montgomery County, PA (9.7%)
Boston (9.4%)
Chicago (8.1%)
|
Dallas (-12.6%)
Atlanta (-10.9%)
Fort Worth, TX (-10.8%)
Miami (-10.1%)
San Antonio (-9.8%)
To view the full report, including charts, please visit:
https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-homebuying-demand-stalls-summer
About Redfin
Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin's clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.
You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at https://www.redfin.com/news. For more information about Rocket Companies, visit https://www.rocketcompanies.com.
SOURCE Redfin
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