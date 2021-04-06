DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reducing Mobility Expenses by 20%-40% Made Easy - The Consultants Playbook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As a consulting firm, the publisher works hard to enable enterprises to succeed with the ongoing task of managing mobility expenses. The information that follows is designed to be a practical guide of best practices, to reduce your enterprise mobility costs.

These opportunities for savings are for the enterprises that have thousands of devices and for smaller organizations, as well as those that operate in a BYOD environment.

The "insider information" provided in this document will clearly explain steps that your enterprise can take to achieve similar savings by following the step-by-step process that is defined within and using our Return-on-Investment (ROI) formulas with associated assumptions. Significant savings are not only possible, but likely, in terms of both hard and soft dollar costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Enterprise Mobility Market Overview

Industry

CFO's - opportunity - Hero's

Customer service

Data usage

Plan evolution

Signal coverage

The Truth

2.0 Observations of Existing Customers

Overview

Paying far more.

Visibility

The larger the number of devices - less visibility

The Tool

Knowledge of plans

3.0 Custom Pricing - Unlimited Plan Offered by AT&T

Time sensitive information

Plan details

Up to $150 activation credits

activation credits Custom opportunity qualifications

Whom to contact

Return-on-Investment Formulas

4.0 Mobility Rate Plans

Generally available

Cost differential three - $10 - $15 per month

- per month Custom

Unlimited with a credit

International Long Distance (ILD)

International Roaming

Prepaid plans

Return-on-Investment Formulas

5.0 Contract Negotiation

Background

Billing review - less and less important

How Useful is Negotiation?

What to expect going forward

Cost Savings Opportunities

6.0 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Overview

What is an equitable stipend?

Reasons to implement/keep BYOD

$100,000 to $600,000

to Reasons to move from BYOD to corporate owned

Return-on-Investment Formulas

7.0 Carrier Partners

Overview

Reasons to contact a Solutions Provider (SP)

Benefits of using carrier partners

Return-on-Investment Formulas

8.0 Specialty Tools

In General

Needed Mobility Tools

Smartsheet

Mobile Expense Management (MEM)

Mobility Central by Visage Mobile

Return-on-Investment Formulas

9.0 Expert Assistance Considerations

MEM vendor vertical markets

Vendors providing MEM

Services being provided

All MEM vendors are not the same

Discernment questions

10.0 Best Practices

Definition of Best Practices

Overview

Step-by-Step

Savings with Confidence

Appendix

Typical Differences between a Carrier Rep and Solutions Provider

24-Month Cost Breakdown

30-Month Cost Breakdown using a Solutions Provider

AT&T Multiline Day Pass Rates

