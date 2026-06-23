MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved lifestyle personality, bestselling cookbook author, entrepreneur, and television star Ree Drummond, known to millions as The Pioneer Woman, is bringing her signature warmth, hospitality, and comfort-inspired style to the world of premium confections with the debut of The Pioneer Woman® Chocolate Collection by Sweet Shop USA at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City, June 28–30.

Ree Drummond Expands Her Beloved Brand with Launch of The Pioneer Woman Chocolate Collection by Sweet Shop USA Ree Drummond Expands Her Beloved Brand with Launch of The Pioneer Woman Chocolate Collection by Sweet Shop USA

The launch marks an exciting expansion of the The Pioneer Woman brand into the premium confectionery category, building on Ree's longstanding connection with consumers who appreciate quality, charm, and a touch of sweetness in everyday living.

Crafted in partnership with Sweet Shop USA, known for its small-batch craftsmanship and high-quality ingredients, the thoughtfully curated assortment ranges from $9 to $50. The collection blends timeless chocolate traditions with Ree's signature approachable elegance. From decadent truffle assortments to seasonal gift boxes, each item reflects her passion for bringing people together.

"Anyone who has watched my cooking show or enjoyed my cookbooks through the years knows that I have a lifelong love of all things chocolate," said Drummond. "After tasting and making countless recipes over the decades, I'm so excited to offer this chocolate collection---it's absolutely delicious and reflects the desserts I make it my own kitchen."

The full assortment will begin shipping out to specialty, gift, and gourmet retailers nationwide, including select Dillard's department stores, this month. For wholesale inquiries, contact Sweet Shop USA at [email protected] or 903-575-0033.

About Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond is a New York Times bestselling author, television personality, and entrepreneur best known for The Pioneer Woman. Through her cookbooks, television show, and product lines, Ree has built a beloved lifestyle brand centered on food, family, and home.

About Sweet Shop USA

Founded in 1953, Sweet Shop USA is a premier chocolate manufacturer specializing in American handcrafted chocolates made with high-quality ingredients and traditional techniques. For decades, the company has been known for its commitment to excellence and beautiful giftable confections enjoyed nationwide.

About Earthbound Brands

Earthbound Brands is a leader in licensing, product, and design services. With more than 25 years of expertise, Earthbound Brands partners with top retailers and world-renowned brands to extend their reach through strategic brand extensions, innovative product design and development, and brand identity and creative services. Learn more at www.earthboundbrands.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Hughes, Chief Customer Officer – Sweet Shop Candies, Inc.

[email protected] | 903-575-5512

SOURCE Sweet Shop USA