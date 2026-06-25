Reformation Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reformation Inc. ("Reformation"), the global womenswear brand, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Reformation intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "REF." The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or other terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley will act as joint lead bookrunning managers, and Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets will act as joint bookrunning managers on the proposed offering. Guggenheim Securities, Baird, William Blair and BTIG will act as additional bookrunning managers on the proposed offering. Telsey Advisory Group will act as co-manager on the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at [email protected] and [email protected]; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Reformation

Reformation is the largest sustainable womenswear brand on the planet (that we know of, anyways). We make beautiful, timeless apparel and accessories that inspire confidence across life stages and occasions. Over the past 17 years, we've built a culturally resonant brand designed to challenge retail conventions. Our business model pairs a smart approach to merchandising with a responsive supply chain, allowing us to consistently deliver covetable, on-trend products to more than one million active customers. Today, Reformation operates 70 retail stores across the US, UK, Canada and France, and serves more than 150 countries around the world through its e-commerce platform.

SOURCE Reformation Inc.