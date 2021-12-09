Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA and CoorsTek Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry - Download a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry Analysis Report by Type (brick and monolithic) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/refractory-materials-market-for-steel-industry-market-industry-analysis

The refractory materials market share growth for the steel industry by the brick segment for revenue generation. The most familiar shape is the rectangular brick, which is extensively used in the steel industry, especially in furnace-lining applications. For certain applications, such as kilns and furnaces, bricks with special shapes and dimensions are used and are generally hand-molded.

Some of the key Refractory Materials for Steel Industry Players:

The refractories market for the steel industry is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

CoorsTek Inc.

HarbisonWalker International Inc.

Imerys S.A.

Krosaki Harima Corp.

Magnezit Group

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Refratechnik Holding GmbH

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Refractory Materials Market For Steel Industry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand tons, 2020-2025)

Brick - size and forecast 2020-2025

Monolithic - size and forecast 2020-2025

Refractory Materials Market For Steel Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand tons, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

For additional information on segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Superhard Materials Market -The superhard materials market share is expected to increase by USD 990.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78%. Download a free sample now!

Ferrochrome Market -The ferrochrome market share is expected to increase by 2418.30 thousand tons from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.86%. Download a free sample now!

Refractory Materials Market For Steel Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36% Market growth 2021-2025 5066.81 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries China, India, Japan, Russian Federation, US, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CoorsTek Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Imerys S.A., Krosaki Harima Corp., Magnezit Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, and RHI Magnesita GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio