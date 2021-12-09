Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA and CoorsTek Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 09, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The key factor driving growth in the refractory materials market for the steel industry is the increasing demand for steel from the construction, infrastructure, automotive, and other sectors. The growth of industries, including construction, infrastructure, automotive, and consumer durables are driving the demand for steel across the world. The growth of the population in MEA, especially in Africa, and the hosting of mega-events in the Middle East, such as the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and Dubai Expo 2020, led to the surge in demand for infrastructural facilities, including transportation networks. However, factors such as fluctuation in the cost of refractory raw materials may impede the market growth. There has been high volatility in the price of refractory raw materials in the last few years. The cost involved in the production of the raw materials is a determining factor toward the end-use of these materials. The main refractory raw materials, including magnesite, alumina, bauxite, graphite, and zirconium, are observed to exhibit high volatility because of their fluctuating prices.
The refractory materials market for the steel industry is expected to grow by 5066.81 thousand tons from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 3.36% as per the latest report by Technavio.
The refractory materials market share growth for the steel industry by the brick segment for revenue generation. The most familiar shape is the rectangular brick, which is extensively used in the steel industry, especially in furnace-lining applications. For certain applications, such as kilns and furnaces, bricks with special shapes and dimensions are used and are generally hand-molded.
Some of the key Refractory Materials for Steel Industry Players:
The refractories market for the steel industry is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- CoorsTek Inc.
- HarbisonWalker International Inc.
- Imerys S.A.
- Krosaki Harima Corp.
- Magnezit Group
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
- Refratechnik Holding GmbH
- RHI Magnesita GmbH
Refractory Materials Market For Steel Industry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand tons, 2020-2025)
- Brick - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Monolithic - size and forecast 2020-2025
Refractory Materials Market For Steel Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand tons, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Refractory Materials Market For Steel Industry Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
5066.81 th tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.14
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 74%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, Japan, Russian Federation, US, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CoorsTek Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Imerys S.A., Krosaki Harima Corp., Magnezit Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, and RHI Magnesita GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
