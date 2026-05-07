REGAL REXNORD ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING CONFERENCE

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Regal Rexnord Corporation

May 07, 2026, 08:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced today that on May 8, 2026 management will be participating in a fireside chat discussion and hosting investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Industrial Growth Conference, which is being held virtually. To listen to the live audio or a replay of the discussion, please visit Regal Rexnord's Investor website: https://investors.regalrexnord.com.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord's 30,000 associates around the world help create a better tomorrow by providing sustainable solutions that power, transmit and control motion. The Company's electric motors and air moving subsystems provide the power to create motion. A portfolio of highly engineered power transmission components and subsystems efficiently transmits motion to power industrial applications. The Company's automation offering, comprised of controllers, drives, precision motors, and actuators, controls motion in applications ranging from factory automation to precision tools used in surgical applications.

The Company's end markets benefit from meaningful secular demand tailwinds, and include discrete automation, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, medical, data center, energy, residential and commercial buildings, general industrial, and metals and mining.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of three operating segments: Automation & Motion Control, Industrial Powertrain Solutions, and Power Efficiency Solutions. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, including a copy of our Sustainability Report, visit RegalRexnord.com.

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation

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