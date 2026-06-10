Registration Opens June 15 for 44th St. Anthony's Triathlon

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is approaching for the 44th St. Anthony's Triathlon, powered by BayCare. Following another successful race weekend that saw two new champions crowned, participants are invited to "Find Your Finish Line" when registration opens at noon Monday, June 15, for next year's event.

"We were excited to welcome more than 3,400 participants in April throughout all of our events," said Patrick McGee, Triathlon manager and race director. "Our 2026 event featured perfect weather for our participants, who represented 44 states and 12 countries."

Several athletes run into the water to prepare for the swim leg of the 2026 St. Anthony’s Triathlon in April.

Registration and event details for athletes and volunteers are available for race weekend, April 23-25, 2027. Events for individual athletes and relay teams during the 44th year will include the Olympic, Sprint and Meek & Mighty triathlons. All who register in the first week, June 15-22, will receive the lowest price of the season.

"This is one of my favorite times of the year as both a participant and as part of organizing our weekend event," said BayCare's St. Anthony's Hospital President Scott Smith. "I look forward to registering and getting the race on my calendar. We welcome athletes in our community, from around the country and around the world to be a part of our 44th Triathlon."

This year's Olympic- and Sprint-distance events were part of the USAT State Championship Pilot Program for Florida. The Meek & Mighty event was a part of USA Triathlon's Youth State Series. And the Triathlon also was a 2026 USAT Para Nationals Qualifier – Adaptive Sprint. The Olympic-distance event has a reputation throughout the triathlon community as an essential race for any triathlon resume.

In its first year, the St. Anthony's Triathlon welcomed about 600 athletes to swim, bike and run along the scenic waterfront and through the picturesque neighborhoods of St. Petersburg. The Triathlon now hosts thousands of individual athletes and relay teams over the course of the weekend event.

In April, Sam Appleton won the men's professional event in his first St. Anthony's Triathlon start since 2016. On the women's side, Annie Fuller overcame injury and the heat to stand atop the podium. It was the first win for both.

The three-day St. Anthony's Triathlon Weekend includes:

The Olympic-Distance Triathlon, set for Sunday, April 25, is known for its talented professional field.





The Sprint Triathlon, also on April 25, features shorter distances than the Olympic-distance race along the same course.





The Meek & Mighty Triathlon, on Saturday, April 24, is a race for novice adults and children who are new to the sport of triathlon. The pool swim kicks off the race, which finishes with a bike ride and run around downtown St. Petersburg.

The Sunday events are scheduled to feature a swim in Tampa Bay; a bike ride that takes athletes by high-rise buildings and into quiet neighborhoods that bustle with excitement as athletes whiz by; and a run through one of St. Petersburg's oldest neighborhoods.

The weekend also includes the St. Anthony's Triathlon Sports & Fitness Expo, a showcase of the latest equipment for multisport athletes, workshops for athletes to prepare for the events and information tables featuring various St. Anthony's Hospital and BayCare services.

St. Anthony's Hospital will celebrate its 95th anniversary in November and the mission of the hospital remains clear. "We provide quality and compassionate health care to the community while guiding them through ways to be proactive about their health," Smith said. "The St. Anthony's Triathlon continues to be a significant part of that mission."

For more information about the events, visit SATriathlon.com. Athletes and fans can be a part of the conversation on social media at the St. Anthony's Triathlon Facebook page and Instagram page using #StAnthonysTri and #FindYourFinishLine.

About St. Anthony's Hospital

St. Anthony's Hospital is a 448-bed hospital founded in 1931 as a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. The hospital has a rich history dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing high-quality, innovative and compassionate care, and recently opened a new patient tower with 90 private rooms. Part of BayCare Health System, St. Anthony's Hospital is located at 1200 Seventh Avenue North in St. Petersburg, Florida. For more information visit BayCare.org/SAH.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Its mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE St. Anthony's Triathlon