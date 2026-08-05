REGN Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Ryan Crowe Regeneron securities defendant liability allegations focus on investor-facing statements about the Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study before REGN shares declined $102.09 per share from the Class Period high.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

REGN declined from a Class Period high of $731.77 on April 28, 2026 to $629.68 after the May 15, 2026 after-market announcement, a $102.09 per-share decline, or approximately 13.95%. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026.

Ryan Crowe Regeneron Securities Defendant Liability Allegations

As named in the action, Ryan Crowe served as Regeneron's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis during the Class Period. The complaint identifies investor-facing presentations in which Crowe allegedly discussed the Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study, prior Phase I results, expectations for progression-free survival, and the significance of slowing event accrual.

The action claims those communications contributed to an allegedly misleading impression that the study remained positioned to demonstrate meaningful clinical differentiation over existing standards of care. Plaintiffs allege that investors were not adequately informed that the prolonged event-rate slowdown reflected heightened risk to the trial's statistical validity and primary endpoint.

Crowe's Alleged Role in Investor Communications

Crowe is named as an individual defendant in the securities action.

The complaint identifies his role in discussing Regeneron's oncology pipeline with investors and analysts.

His alleged statements referenced Phase I pooled results, including a 57% objective response rate and 24-month median progression-free survival.

statements referenced Phase I pooled results, including a 57% objective response rate and 24-month median progression-free survival. Plaintiffs claim the public messaging understated the risk that the Phase III study would fail to show statistically significant PFS improvement.

The complaint alleges the later protocol expansion and failed primary endpoint corrected prior alleged misstatements.

Accountability Questions Raised by the Filing

The securities action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5. As pleaded, Crowe's investor-relations function is relevant because the challenged statements were allegedly directed to the market during a period when REGN shares traded at prices plaintiffs claim were artificially inflated.

"Individual officers who communicate with investors about clinical-trial progress should ensure those statements are accurate, complete, and appropriately qualified. Here, the action alleges that public commentary about PFS event accrual and clinical differentiation did not match the risks facing the Phase III study." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until September 14, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the REGN Lawsuit

Q: What is the REGN class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026. Shares fell approximately 13.95% from the Class Period high after the Company disclosed a protocol amendment and later announced that the Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study did not reach statistical significance for its primary PFS endpoint.

Q: Who may be eligible in the REGN investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased REGN stock or securities between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the REGN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents are useful for evaluating REGN losses? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are typically useful for evaluating potential losses.

Q: What if I already sold my REGN shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP